ARMANDO SALGUERO Fins not interested in Watson

All that strongly suggests Watson will remain in Houston. As one Dolphins source familiar with ownership’s thinking said Sunday, “there’s nothing to see here and nothing that has to do with the Miami Dolphins.”
Andnd then there’s this: The Dolphins find themselves in a delicate situation because they made a public and unequivocal commitment to Tagovailoa as their 2021 starting quarterback last week.

They haven’t changed their mind, per the source.
amp.miamiherald.com

The truth about rumors surrounding the Dolphins, Deshaun Watson and Xavien Howard | Opinion

If you thought the last two Miami Dolphins offseasons were a wild ride and this one will be relatively calm by contrast, well, you probably weren’t paying attention on Sunday.
MARINO1384 said:
Hope it’s true, Watson would cost too much. We’ve finally done it right don’t stray away from the plan. Draft and build while continuing to acquire picks.
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
 
I believe it...they may not make the first call but they will certainly listen if Houston calls...just like Tunsil's trade.

If things get bad enough in Houston and with Watson having a no-trade clause, they will be more desperate to resolve it one way or another.

No one is going to comment on these rumors publicly at this point.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
How about 6 firsts and they throw in Hill, Kelce, and Edward’s Helaire? We aren’t just a QB away, we need horses all across the offense
 
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
If it happened Mahomes numbers will plummet because Dolphins do not equal Chiefs. We need to fix our offense to get proper production from a QB like Mahomes as good as he is. If the teams were comparable then sure we would obtain him but we are not near them.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
haha what? Its called economics. Supply and Demand. Its silly that you cant comprehend that.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
Exactly. It's not like Watson is 35 either. He's 25 and a top five quarterback in the NFL. That is a guy a team could win the super bowl with.

I do believe that Tua will develop, but if Watson is available you've got to explore that option.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Exactly. It's not like Watson is 35 either. He's 25 and a top five quarterback in the NFL. That is a guy a team could win the super bowl with.

I do believe that Tua will develop, but if Watson is available you've got to explore that option.
You would trade 3 first round picks 2 second picks and Tua for Watson? Wow I think very smart!!
 
