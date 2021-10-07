Article: "Christian Wilkins playing like a first rounder" Really???

I strongly disagree with this article. Christian Wilkins IS NOT playing like a first rounder this year (nor is anyone else on Miami's 2021 D-Line) or in previous years. He's good for a good play every game or two combined with lots of times when he's blown off the ball or stalemated. He's not a bad player, but he's no blue chip prospect. Why on earth Grier and Flores wanted Wilkins over his Clemson D-Line teammate Dexter Lawrence is beyond me. The only thing I can think of is that Wilkins is more athletic, but Lawrence is a better football player.