Article: "Christian Wilkins playing like a first rounder" Really???

https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story...ilkins-playing-like-first-rounder/6029508001/

I strongly disagree with this article. Christian Wilkins IS NOT playing like a first rounder this year (nor is anyone else on Miami's 2021 D-Line) or in previous years. He's good for a good play every game or two combined with lots of times when he's blown off the ball or stalemated. He's not a bad player, but he's no blue chip prospect. Why on earth Grier and Flores wanted Wilkins over his Clemson D-Line teammate Dexter Lawrence is beyond me. The only thing I can think of is that Wilkins is more athletic, but Lawrence is a better football player.
 
DTs should never be drafted that high. Unless your a Donald type and can get 10+ sacks per season
 
My expectation for a 1st rounder is that by their 3rd season, they are having a real impact on games. Wilkins has been playing better the last 2 games, but hasn't dominated like we had hoped. But he is a solid player.
 
