Article on Redskins / Lions draft intentions - We may have one less potential QB pick

I think the Lions would be crazy to move on from Stafford. He is one of the guys (that aren't rookies) that I'd love to have in Miami. I think it's likely neither the Lions nor the Redskins are considering QB's. The biggest threat to QB's with those picks IMO is if they trade back and someone wanting to get a selection before Miami picks a QB.

Alot of the article only states the obvious, but I think the point that neither team selects a QB is likely. Redskins already invested heavily last year and Lions have a solid QB and other big needs.

Further support arises that Dolphins have one less competitor for QB

One of the primary worries for the Miami Dolphins is that the 2020 quarterback market is going to dry up before the team comes on the clock with the #5 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. So m…
