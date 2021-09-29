 atmosphere in here is too negative | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

atmosphere in here is too negative

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

I log in and check all the discussions and they are too damn negative, so I stop reading log back in hours later to see the same thing. Look I get it, we suck pretty bad , but that isn't because we have a bunch of bad players, but it is because this team has poor talent evaluators. That is not going to change this season, or the next. Once you understand that you will enjoy the game a little better even if we mess it up. What you see here stems from the same philosophy of failure. We traded for all these draft picks, but the result will be the same as long as the team lacks the right leadership, and the right people to evaluate talent. You don’t have to get worked up, or upset at all.
 
Phinsince92

Phinsince92

Even with all the negativity, you take away the Tua bashing and Tua defending comments/threads it would make the mains much less insufferable.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

It's fine ... although several of the doom and gloom guys will be scrambling to adjust their position if the Fins put together a win streak

That will be fun :lol:
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Good_Dylan said:
Losing does that...& Losing big (Buffalo) does it more

Fans are passionate about this franchise but Im not so sure the franchise is passionate about the fanbase.
Buffalo was tough but winning fixes everything. The last two years we got better as the season went on so there's hope.
 
Phinsince92

Phinsince92

The overly moronic and negative posters on this site are just like those journalists, reporters, etc that spew bs news. They understand that they can say whatever they want with no consequence so who cares right? The best part is when you rebuttal with facts they never respond they just start another negative thread.
 
B

bdizzle00

juniorseau55 said:
I log in and check all the discussions and they are too damn negative, so I stop reading log back in hours later to see the same thing. Look I get it, we suck pretty bad , but that isn't because we have a bunch of bad players, but it is because this team has poor talent evaluators. That is not going to change this season, or the next. Once you understand that you will enjoy the game a little better even if we mess it up. What you see here stems from the same philosophy of failure. We traded for all these draft picks, but the result will be the same as long as the team lacks the right leadership, and the right people to evaluate talent. You don’t have to get worked up, or upset at all.
That’s a pretty negative take for a thread titled “the atmosphere in here is too negative”. 😃
 
G

gregorygrant83

I strongly believe the loss on Sundays hurts the fan base, but it's the other 6 days of doom and gloom and back and forth bickering that really wears us down the most. In the old days you would lose a game and then have 6 days to recharge and get excited about the next week. Now it's like constant waves of misery crashing into your from the final whistle of one game until kickoff the next week. And that's win or lose. If you're living through the season in this manor eventually you're just going to want the season to end and the pain to stop.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
juniorseau55 said:
I log in and check all the discussions and they are too damn negative, so I stop reading log back in hours later to see the same thing. Look I get it, we suck pretty bad , but that isn't because we have a bunch of bad players, but it is because this team has poor talent evaluators. That is not going to change this season, or the next. Once you understand that you will enjoy the game a little better even if we mess it up. What you see here stems from the same philosophy of failure. We traded for all these draft picks, but the result will be the same as long as the team lacks the right leadership, and the right people to evaluate talent. You don’t have to get worked up, or upset at all.
Thanks for the sunny outlook from your sunny isle.

I agree with you. Everything does not need to blow up. I just want us to start playing with balls, all the time.

Fins up
 
