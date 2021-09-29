atmosphere in here is too negative

I log in and check all the discussions and they are too damn negative, so I stop reading log back in hours later to see the same thing. Look I get it, we suck pretty bad , but that isn't because we have a bunch of bad players, but it is because this team has poor talent evaluators. That is not going to change this season, or the next. Once you understand that you will enjoy the game a little better even if we mess it up. What you see here stems from the same philosophy of failure. We traded for all these draft picks, but the result will be the same as long as the team lacks the right leadership, and the right people to evaluate talent. You don’t have to get worked up, or upset at all.