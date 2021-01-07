 Backup QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Backup QB

So let’s say Fitz decides either to retire or not to re-sign, which would suck IMO unless he decides to join the coaching staff, who would you want as backup and why? This can either be a FA of your choice or someone drafted.
 
First a couple of general assumptions.

Flo is almost assuredly going to want a veteran in the QB room. It would also make sense from the standpoint that should Tua go down, even for just a few games, we would want someone who could come in and "hold the fort" so to speak.

I'm going to go ahead, and rule out drafting a rd1 QB. Not that I would have an issue with doing so, I just don't believe there is much chance of it happening.

Here is a list of FA QBs, and it ain't pretty.

It has always made sense, to me at least, that you want your back up to have a similar skill set, so the offense doesn't have to make wholesale changes, philosophically.

McCoy? Dalton? Barcley?

The FA list is ..........underwhelming

Trubisky might be an interesting choice.
 
****, with that list we may as well as draft the backup and take our chances. That was ugly. If I had a choice then Trubitsky and still....ugh
 
Wow that list kinda sucks. Guess that’s to be expected with backups. Maybe it’d be better just to stick with either Ruddock or Sinnett as backup.
 
It wouldn't surprise me if it were Ruddock.

If the OC is an outside hire, it's likely his opinion will be heard, too.
 
You guys are hilarious. The title of the thread is backup QB. Meaning he is holding a clipboard, not playing. Winston has a great arm. He is capable of holding a clipboard.:chuckle:
 
