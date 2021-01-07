mrbunglez said: So let’s say Fitz decides either to retire or not to re-sign, which would suck IMO unless he decides to join the coaching staff, who would you want as backup and why? This can either be a FA of your choice or someone drafted. Click to expand...

First a couple of general assumptions.Flo is almost assuredly going to want a veteran in the QB room. It would also make sense from the standpoint that should Tua go down, even for just a few games, we would want someone who could come in and "hold the fort" so to speak.I'm going to go ahead, and rule out drafting a rd1 QB. Not that I would have an issue with doing so, I just don't believe there is much chance of it happening.Here is a list of FA QBs, and it ain't pretty.It has always made sense, to me at least, that you want your back up to have a similar skill set, so the offense doesn't have to make wholesale changes, philosophically.McCoy? Dalton? Barcley?The FA list is ..........underwhelmingTrubisky might be an interesting choice.