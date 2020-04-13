Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 40,462
- Reaction score
- 19,534
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Bill Barnwell proposes Chiefs trade Chris Jones to Dolphins
Every year ESPN's Bill Barnwell releases his All-Trades mock draft and this year he's got a way to give the Miami Dolphins a disruptive lineman in Chris Jo...
arrowheadaddict.com
The Chiefs have been very positive about keeping Jones in any public-facing remarks, and the lineman has done the same, stating he wants to finish his career with the Chiefs. It makes the most sense for the Chiefs to hang on to Jones for at least one more year, even if it’s on the franchise tag amount, in order to make another Super Bowl run with such a valuable player.
However, if Brett Veach has surveyed the financial future of the team and decided that having another $100 million deal simply is not feasible going forward, Barnwell has an option with a team that holds multiple first round picks. Specifically he has the Chiefs giving up a fourth round pick and Jones in exchange for the No. 26 overall selection. He writes:
The Dolphins spent millions to improve their defense this offseason, but the pass-rushers they imported were guys like Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. Both have upside, but neither is a star. Jones is, and the Dolphins have both the cap space and the draft capital to get a deal done.
Will see if this happens.