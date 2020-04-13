Bill Barnwell proposes Chiefs trade Chris Jones to Dolphins

arrowheadaddict.com

Bill Barnwell proposes Chiefs trade Chris Jones to Dolphins

Every year ESPN's Bill Barnwell releases his All-Trades mock draft and this year he's got a way to give the Miami Dolphins a disruptive lineman in Chris Jo...
arrowheadaddict.com arrowheadaddict.com

The Chiefs have been very positive about keeping Jones in any public-facing remarks, and the lineman has done the same, stating he wants to finish his career with the Chiefs. It makes the most sense for the Chiefs to hang on to Jones for at least one more year, even if it’s on the franchise tag amount, in order to make another Super Bowl run with such a valuable player.

However, if Brett Veach has surveyed the financial future of the team and decided that having another $100 million deal simply is not feasible going forward, Barnwell has an option with a team that holds multiple first round picks. Specifically he has the Chiefs giving up a fourth round pick and Jones in exchange for the No. 26 overall selection. He writes:

The Dolphins spent millions to improve their defense this offseason, but the pass-rushers they imported were guys like Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. Both have upside, but neither is a star. Jones is, and the Dolphins have both the cap space and the draft capital to get a deal done.

Will see if this happens.
 
I'd give up 26 and a 4th for him. Since 2017 he has the 7th most sacks of any defensive linemen with 31, and he'll only be 26 when the season starts. What are the chances we get a player of his caliber with the 26th pick in the draft?
 
superphin said:
I'd give up 26 and a 4th for him. Since 2017 he has the 7th most sacks of any defensive linemen with 31, and he'll only be 26 when the season starts. What are the chances we get a player of his caliber with the 26th pick in the draft?
Its the contract he’ll demand that concerns me. If it was just him and his talent, I’d be all about it. But to give up a first and likely a contract that would pay him upwards of 20M a season? Woof.
 
Locke said:
Its the contract he’ll demand that concerns me. If it was just him and his talent, I’d be all about it. But to give up a first and likely a contract that would pay him upwards of 20M a season? Woof.
I mean that's the price for having elite talent, if Jason Taylor, Madison, Surtain, and Thomas were all playing in this era of football at least 3 of them of them would be making 16-20 million right now. If we hit on blue chip talent with in the next 2 drafts some of those dudes are going to require 20+ million salaries, thats just the nature of the beast.
 
I just signed Chris Jones on my Phins Madden squad, dude is a beast. Just sayin... :D
 
