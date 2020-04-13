Bill Barnwell proposes Chiefs trade Chris Jones to Dolphins

Locke said: Its the contract he’ll demand that concerns me. If it was just him and his talent, I’d be all about it. But to give up a first and likely a contract that would pay him upwards of 20M a season? Woof. Click to expand...

I mean that's the price for having elite talent, if Jason Taylor, Madison, Surtain, and Thomas were all playing in this era of football at least 3 of them of them would be making 16-20 million right now. If we hit on blue chip talent with in the next 2 drafts some of those dudes are going to require 20+ million salaries, thats just the nature of the beast.