 Bill Polian's take on the Mia/Chi preseason game

Bill Polian’s take on the Mia/Chi preseason game

Polian on NFL ratio network really poo pooed anything Chi accomplished in the 2nd half with Fields - Fields kinda dissed the Mia D saying it wasn’t like playing against Chi D in the preseason

(granted Polian didn’t talk at all about the first half but Mia is in good shape with our starters should we stay healthy)

Polian even chided Fields running 5-6 times against 2 and 3s

Polian and the other host said I could have made the TD throw to Jesse James on the broken coverage by Mia

He went on to say that Preseason is that time they are looking at players to see if the stage is too big for them while they acclimated to the speed
 
traptses said:
That’s basically how I feel too. I love Fields (Ohio State fan) but it’s kind of funny seeing NFL’s IG page rave about Fields making throws against Nate Holley and Javaris Davis
To be fair he was also playing with backups.

That said, its silly to judge OUR defense on it considering most of those guys won't see playing time.
 
traptses said:
That’s basically how I feel too. I love Fields (Ohio State fan) but it’s kind of funny seeing NFL’s IG page rave about Fields making throws against Nate Holley and Javaris Davis
Well, it was very rude of Miami not to put out Howard and Xavier so he'd have tape against legit starters.
 
traptses said:
That’s basically how I feel too. I love Fields (Ohio State fan) but it’s kind of funny seeing NFL’s IG page rave about Fields making throws against Nate Holley and Javaris Davis
Same here. Also a Buckeyes fan, I didn't mind him looking good against guys who won't be playing on our team anyway.

Clearly Justin Fields doesn't know who Xavien Howard is. I watched this game with 2 close friends who are Bears fans. They were quiet for an entire half. I kept trying to cheer them up by reminding them that Allen Robison wasn't playing and that's part of why they were struggling. I didn't have the heart to run down the list of guys who weren't playing on our side, saying 4 first round picks, the best corner in the NFL and our top DE are out wouldn't have made them feel better.
 
Funny how players talk themselves up against 2nd and 3rd stringers. He made plays, doesn't mean Miami sucks. Where were you in the 1st half, Mr. Fields? Oh yeah, that's right, on the bench.
 
Don't forget, also no gameplan against him. Once real bullets are flying against him he has to go against starters AND D coordinators who gameplan his tendencies.
 
Fields did absolutely nothing against the Dolphins better defensive players and played well against the future McDonald employees. Some people think playing great against future McDonald employees shows he is better than Tua. I disagree but everyone is entitled to their own opinion, even if that opinion is looney tunes.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
To be fair he was also playing with backups.

That said, its silly to judge OUR defense on it considering most of those guys won't see playing time.
Did Miami have any Defensive players the quality of Fields?

Field will not only eventually play in games (Unlike most on that Dolphins defense), but he is expected to start at the most important position on Offense.

Fields only proved to be much better, and the differnce against Miami's Defense of mostly players that will not be on the team when the season starts.
 
tay0365 said:
Did Miami have any Defensive players the quality of Fields?

Field will not only eventually play in games (Unlike most on that Dolphins defense), but he is expected to start at the most important position on Offense.

Fields only proved to be much better, and the differnce against Miami's Defense of mostly players that will not be on the team when the season starts.
My take is this.

I won't take away from his performance. He worked with what he had and made the plays available to him. Thats what you want to see in a young QB.

At the same time though, its a bit premature to anoint him as a franchise QB in the making like Chicago fans are so hungry to do.

That said I liked Fields as a prospect and think he will be a better QB than anyone not named Lawrence in this draft.
 
