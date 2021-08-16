Bill Polian’s take on the Mia/Chi preseason game

Polian on NFL ratio network really poo pooed anything Chi accomplished in the 2nd half with Fields - Fields kinda dissed the Mia D saying it wasn’t like playing against Chi D in the preseason



(granted Polian didn’t talk at all about the first half but Mia is in good shape with our starters should we stay healthy)



Polian even chided Fields running 5-6 times against 2 and 3s



Polian and the other host said I could have made the TD throw to Jesse James on the broken coverage by Mia



He went on to say that Preseason is that time they are looking at players to see if the stage is too big for them while they acclimated to the speed