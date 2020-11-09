Brian Flores COY

Gonzofinfan
I can't really think of another team elevated as much by great coaching as we are with Flores, Particularly turning a bunch of castoffs,UDFA's,
into maybe the most dangerous defense in the NFL. He is the coach we have always wanted in Miami Brian Flores not only deserves our vote for Coach of the year he deserves the NFL's vote as well.
