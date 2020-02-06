Bring in Gurley in Exchange for Draft Capital?

K

Kev7

Rookie
ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry believes the team could attempt to trade Todd Gurley this offseason.

Do we kill two birds with one stone here and add an effective while heathy runner in exchange for a couple picks/swaps?
I don’t know his contract specifics, but I’m assuming we can get out of that contract in a couple of year when we really need the cap space.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Contract is one of the more atrocious ones in the game, I'm a UGA guy but his knees are already starting to trail off his effectiveness. Of course the Rams want to off load his **** contract and bad health, they are in a bad cap spot but doubt anyone wants to take it all on.
 
R

russianbear

Finheaven VIP
Rams are in trouble

no on Gurley and any high paid RB for that matter, especially for the cost of picks. God no.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Given his contract has 3 more years at ~$14.4M annually I don’t see the Rams being able to trade him. There isn’t a large market for injury prone backs nearing the end of their prime (widely considered ~30 for RB) on albatross contracts. Given the cap issues the Rams are going to have with their irresponsible spending the past few years I think they might be forced to give up picks just to get him off their books.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
I’d do it if they were giving us picks for him. Basically the Talib/Osweiler situation. Give us a 2nd and we can kick you down a 4th or 5th
 
