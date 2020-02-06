Bring in Gurley in Exchange for Draft Capital?

Given his contract has 3 more years at ~$14.4M annually I don’t see the Rams being able to trade him. There isn’t a large market for injury prone backs nearing the end of their prime (widely considered ~30 for RB) on albatross contracts. Given the cap issues the Rams are going to have with their irresponsible spending the past few years I think they might be forced to give up picks just to get him off their books.