Building a team was the point of this season.

Next year, more or less, we will be rostering 12ish draft picks and 5ish signed Free Agents. This means that around 30ish players will be retained.



I think that it's obvious (isn't it?) that Grier/Flores viewed this entire season as one big training camp in which to identify those 30ish players, and that the offseason exists to replace the ones who missed the cut.



My exercise has been to figure out which 25-30ish players will actually be returning with their spots more or less guaranteed.



QBs: Rosen

OL: Dieter, Boehm, Davis, Kilgore

RBs: none

WRs: Williams, Parker, Hurns

TEs: Gesicki, Smythe



STs: Haack, Sanders, Pepper



DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Sieler

LBs: McMillan, Baker, Van Ginkle, Biegel

CBs: Howard, Needham, Wiltz

Ss: Rowe, Jones, Parker



Now, obviously... your mileage may differ, and to be honest, I took a deep breath before including Jones and Kilgore, but there are 26 players and every player that you add to this list basically leads to the cutting of one of our draft picks.

Sure, you could add a Laird, or a Eguavoen, or a Taco... even a Tankersley or a McCain, but then you cut one of our 7th rounders to make room.



Spots on the roster have costs.



Good Luck.