Building a team was the point of this season.

Next year, more or less, we will be rostering 12ish draft picks and 5ish signed Free Agents. This means that around 30ish players will be retained.

I think that it's obvious (isn't it?) that Grier/Flores viewed this entire season as one big training camp in which to identify those 30ish players, and that the offseason exists to replace the ones who missed the cut.

My exercise has been to figure out which 25-30ish players will actually be returning with their spots more or less guaranteed.

QBs: Rosen
OL: Dieter, Boehm, Davis, Kilgore
RBs: none
WRs: Williams, Parker, Hurns
TEs: Gesicki, Smythe

STs: Haack, Sanders, Pepper

DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Sieler
LBs: McMillan, Baker, Van Ginkle, Biegel
CBs: Howard, Needham, Wiltz
Ss: Rowe, Jones, Parker

Now, obviously... your mileage may differ, and to be honest, I took a deep breath before including Jones and Kilgore, but there are 26 players and every player that you add to this list basically leads to the cutting of one of our draft picks.
Sure, you could add a Laird, or a Eguavoen, or a Taco... even a Tankersley or a McCain, but then you cut one of our 7th rounders to make room.

Spots on the roster have costs.

Good Luck.
 
If we draft a QB I'm thinking Fitzy is back in the mentor role.

Probably his most value to a franchise at this point.
 
Well... I figure that Fitz might be back and that we might actually roster 3 QBs next year (50/50), but the point of my post was that a lot of the players that are touted in here (or hated) will be gone.
Having too many draft picks actually does have a bit of a downside. How do you roster so many new players? You can't really, and this is one reason why solid franchises can move up on draft day. They couldn't find room for the rookies anyway.

It's like the line from League of Their Own... it's best not to get attached.
 
I hope they upgrade the secondary over the players you have listed. Other than Howard, I don’t see another player listed who should be starting for them next year. The safety position is in severe need of a major upgrade. Unfortunately it is going to take more than one draft and one free agency period to fill all the holes on this roster.
The OL line needs at least three new starters and hopefully over the next two years the entire line can be replaced. The players you have listed might be ok backups but none of them would be starters on a good team in the NFL at this time. Of course the QB position still is the biggest question mark for this team going forward.

This is going to be at least a 2-3 year rebuilding process so I hope fans aren’t expecting a playoff team in Miami anytime soon.
 
I'm uncomfortable with "with their spots more or less guaranteed."
Let's try this. I'll list the players I think could be starters next year. For the most part, I'm skipping some IR guys
OL - at least 2 of Boehm, Kilgore, Davis, Deiter
QB - not a starter, but RF as starter/vet presence
RB - starter may not be on the team
TE - Gesicki, Smythe
WR - DVP, Williams, Wilson, Hurns

DL - Godchuax, Jenkins, Wilkins
LB - McMillan, Baker, and a combination of Charlton/Beigel
CB - X, Needham
S - Rowe

That's 8 on O and 9 on D. Clearly, a number of them could change based on FA and draft, but I'd pencil them in for now. we can likely add 5 more as backup and the K, LS. BTW, I fall to see how adding having a list of 26 requires cutting one to add one.

Nonetheless, I think any decent OL, edge, DB is about guaranteed a starting spot since those positions are open.
 
I used the suffix -ish several times in my original post, because none of this is even remotely guaranteed.
Nor was I discussing starters... just guys who have first crack at remaining.

To me, this was merely an exercise in team direction.

Guys like Wiltz and Safety Parker are starting now and probably won't be next year, but I figure that the fact that Flores is starting them now means he likes them enough to be first off the bench next year.

All speculation...
 
Feverdream said:
I used the suffix -ish several times in my original post, because none of this is even remotely guaranteed.
Nor was I discussing starters... just guys who have first crack at remaining.

To me, this was merely an exercise in team direction.

Guys like Wiltz and Safety Parker are starting now and probably won't be next year, but I figure that the fact that Flores is starting them now means he likes them enough to be first off the bench next year.

All speculation...
Click to expand...
When you look at the overall roster and all the secondary players on the IR, Flores is starting the players he is because he doesn’t have many other options. That is why they are constantly picking up other players cut from other teams. Hopefully a few of those pickups will work out and still be on the roster in a year or two. I do give Flores and the coaching staff credit for winning games with a team made up mostly of cast off from other teams and a bunch of mediocre at best NFL players.
 
Oh no question... we have very little actual talent on this roster...
But the try hard, run through the wall players that we have... will make excellent back ups.
 
Going to be a tough go next year as well. This will be a long rebuild although i say it is safe to assume improvement will be more noticeable. Will still need to replace around half the roster and can only assume our first 3 rounds of picks will be immediate starters. Going to need around 10 players in FA. Good news is that we are trending upwards
 
