Byron Jones on GMFB: "Expect big jump from Tua"

Byron Jones was on GMFB this morning."It's exciting. This team is comprised of a bunch of young guys," Jones said of Tagovailoa. "Obviously, he's going into his second year. What we saw last year was great from him but we expect a big jump. The kid's been working, I know he's been working. He's been a great kid. Really good head on his shoulders. And that's the beauty of it. We're surrounded by a bunch of good guys who want to be great again. So I'm looking forward to seeing his jump. His contributions to the team have been great so far, but we're looking for even something better this year. It's exciting. I can't wait to see him work his magic.""Chris Grier and Brian Flores are putting a team together the right way."