C Ted Karras speaking on the snap issues/Should we resign or draft a replacement?

We all know our center had a couple of mistakes snapping the ball yesterday. Here's what he had to say in post game presser (link is to the timestamp where Karras is speaking)....
After seeing his reaction and accountability the human element seeps in and it's hard for me to be mad at the guy - certainly helps that we won. He also gives some insight on what an NFL center deals with that can lead to these things.
