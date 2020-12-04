Can Miami Surpass Buffalo?

The remaining schedule for Buffalo:



Dec. 7, 2020 @ San Francisco 5-6

Dec 13, 2020 vs. Pittsburgh 11-0

Dec. 19, 2020 @ Denver 4-7

Dec. 28 2020 @ New England 5-6

Jan. 3, 2021 vs. Miami 7-4



Combined record of teams remaining: 32-23. The Bills have won four games by a touchdown or less...Miami 31-28, Rams 35-32, Raiders 30-23, New England 24-21. In addition, they beat the Jets 18-10. Ten point wins came against the Jets 27-17, Seattle 44-34, and the Chargers 27-17. They have not beaten a team by more than 10 points. They were blown out by Tennessee 42-16 and played close in a loss to Kansas City 26-17, with a two-point loss to Arizona (32-30).



The remaining schedule for Miami:



Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati 2-8-1

Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Kansas City 10-1

Dec. 20, 2020 vs. New England 5-6

Dec. 26, 2020 @ Las Vegas 6-5

Jan. 3, 2020 @ Buffalo 8-3



Combined record for teams remaining: 31-23-1. Miami has beaten five opponents by 10 points or more...Jacksonville 31-13, San Francisco 43-17, Jets 24-0, Rams 28-17, Jets 20-3. They have lost to three teams by eight points or less...Buffalo 31-28, Seattle 31-23, and Denver 20-13.