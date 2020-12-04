Can Miami Surpass Buffalo?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,391
Reaction score
5,272
The remaining schedule for Buffalo:

Dec. 7, 2020 @ San Francisco 5-6
Dec 13, 2020 vs. Pittsburgh 11-0
Dec. 19, 2020 @ Denver 4-7
Dec. 28 2020 @ New England 5-6
Jan. 3, 2021 vs. Miami 7-4

Combined record of teams remaining: 32-23. The Bills have won four games by a touchdown or less...Miami 31-28, Rams 35-32, Raiders 30-23, New England 24-21. In addition, they beat the Jets 18-10. Ten point wins came against the Jets 27-17, Seattle 44-34, and the Chargers 27-17. They have not beaten a team by more than 10 points. They were blown out by Tennessee 42-16 and played close in a loss to Kansas City 26-17, with a two-point loss to Arizona (32-30).

The remaining schedule for Miami:

Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati 2-8-1
Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Kansas City 10-1
Dec. 20, 2020 vs. New England 5-6
Dec. 26, 2020 @ Las Vegas 6-5
Jan. 3, 2020 @ Buffalo 8-3

Combined record for teams remaining: 31-23-1. Miami has beaten five opponents by 10 points or more...Jacksonville 31-13, San Francisco 43-17, Jets 24-0, Rams 28-17, Jets 20-3. They have lost to three teams by eight points or less...Buffalo 31-28, Seattle 31-23, and Denver 20-13.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,834
Reaction score
4,037
Seeing that Miami is 2-2 in the division and the Bills are 4-0, it looks like the Dolphins will have to finish one game ahead in the standings. That's a 2 games swing in the final 5 weeks. I think that's an uphill battle. I'm expecting the Bills to have the division wrapped up come week 17 and won't be shocked if they rest starters. That would suck division title wise, but it could be a factor in the hunt for the wildcard spots.
 
Last edited:
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2018
Messages
341
Reaction score
456
Age
34
Location
The Warp
Miami is a paper tiger.

I legitimately thought they had a chance. Then the Denver game happened.

This team isn't ready for prime time yet
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
712
Reaction score
540
If Buffalo happens to lose this week against San Francisco and we take care of business against The Bengals, I think our chances improve significantly. Unless the Steelers play the bills like they did the Ravens. Just keep winning and let the chips fall where they may.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,888
Reaction score
11,965
That Denver loss really hurt Miami.

Without question the last game of the season should mean something.

I hope we can pull it off. But being honest, I still don't feel we match up well against them.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
40,379
Reaction score
5,097
Location
Northern Virginia
Bills could potentially lose all 5 of those games. Miami could lose 4 of their next 5 too.

It’s gonna be nutty.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Second String
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
1,801
Reaction score
818
Short answer I dont think they catch them this year...too deep a hole
Im just hoping they find a way to stop the Josh Allen show every time he plays Miami...Enough with his juking and 50 yd runs already. If they beat Miami in the last game then make someone else step up for a change.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,716
Reaction score
5,029
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
ANUFan said:
That Denver loss really hurt Miami.

Without question the last game of the season should mean something.

I hope we can pull it off. But being honest, I still don't feel we match up well against them.
Click to expand...
Don’t think they’ll get in. But wouldn’t be surprised if they did. If they win either the KC, Raider, Patriots, or bills game it will make up for the Bronco game. Did we think they were gonna sweep the Rams, 49ers, and Cards? I didn’t. But those three games help the Bronco loss as long as we win two down the stretch after the win agains the bengals
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom