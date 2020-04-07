Can the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs in 2020

apple.news

Can the Miami Dolphins Make the Playoffs in 2020? — Sports Illustrated

In an AFC East now without Tom Brady, Dr. Roto speculates that the door is open for the Miami Dolphins to make a postseason run.
Miami’s defense will have a completely different look in 2020. Lawson and Van Noy will make their linebacking corps one of the soundest in the AFC, and the addition of Jones to go along with CB Xavien Howard might give the Dolphins the best pair of starting cornerbacks in the NFL
 
apple.news

Obviously, they can. The debate should be over likelihood. Just about everything will have to go right - FAs playing to potential, good draft picks, few injures, Gailey being quite good, . . . I'll be happy if they're 'in the hunt' in Dec
 
With the right draft yes we can, but we probably need to hit on at least 4 blue chip players and some decent role/depth players.
 
It really comes down to health and development. If we select 2 offensive tackles and they develop with our other new and young players we should be formidable. If we lose both to injury then we are back to the same old line backups. Obviously Qb play makes a huge difference. Can Fitzmagic play well the entire year?
 
I dont think we'll make the playoffs with Fitzpatrick at QB.
 
This draft, more than any other draft, will determine that for the next years to come. This draft for us is like 2 to 3 drafts in 1. If we can ace this draft we can fix our team instantly, if we squander this draft we will be in the same 8 and 8 mediocrity we have been for the last 2 decades.
 
Well, there's an additional playoff team so that will help. But my guess, prior to the draft, would be no. I think 8-8 is more likely especially if the Dolphins have a good/great draft.

The team will have so much youth, potentially two rookies at offensive tackle. Perhaps a rookie quarterback at maybe the midway point. Even Tua probably won't sit for a year if that's the way Miami goes.
 
I would say the opposite is true.

If Tua is the pick with 2 rookie OTs, it's more likely he sits. At least 3/4 of the season.

He is already, presumably, an injury risk (you can say he isn't all you want, but GMs are surely taking it into account).

Why would you expose him with an inexperienced O-line?
 
I agree he wouldn't start right away, but perhaps by mid-season. By then maybe the offensive line would have worked out its potential growing pains.
 
Hes also not going to be consistently accurate.
 
