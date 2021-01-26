Chase is the Alpha WR in the draft

ChitownPhins28
Nobody else attacks the ball like that and plays that physical while also possessing breakaway speed.
His highlights of winning contested catches like it's a given just amaze me.
Chase just seems more NFL-Ready because of this.
D Smith will find NFL secondaries not so easy to stroll through. His size might make getting off the line a bit tougher.
Seeing Chase in college is like watching LeBron's last year of high school. Him vs the competition.
