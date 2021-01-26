 Chase is the Alpha WR in the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chase is the Alpha WR in the draft

ChitownPhins28

Nobody else attacks the ball like that and plays that physical while also possessing breakaway speed.

His highlights of winning contested catches like it's a given just amaze me.

Chase just seems more NFL-Ready because of this.
D Smith will find NFL secondaries not so easy to stroll through. His size might make getting off the line a bit tougher.

Seeing Chase in college is like watching LeBron's last year of high school. Him vs the competition.
 
Stills&Landry

I honestly wouldn't mind either but if you ask me, I go get Brandin Cooks at X and draft a Z WR.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Give me Waddle...

I want my very own Tyreke Hill out there running around with Etienne.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

I'm still wondering if we can trade down a few and get capital then trade up from 18 so get 2 of Smith, Chase or Waddle.
 
