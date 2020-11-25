Christian Wilkins is back!

We honestly don't have bodies in the trenches to stop power running schemes.

If the DL guys don't get it done then forget about the LB unit. Those guys are absolutely worthless!

It's either DL shut it down or we're getting ran all over.



When was the last time you can say Baker blew up a running play as a pure LB?



The need for a top notch LB is far more critical than an additional DL player if you can only have one.