Christian Wilkins is back!

Nublar7
Retired FinHeaven Staff
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2003
- Messages
- 35,804
- Reaction score
- 787
- Location
- 120 mi west of Costa Rica
Finally coming off the Covid list and this gives the line a boost!
We honestly don't have bodies in the trenches to stop power running schemes.More you think about it that could of been a big reason we got ran all over last week. Good for him to be back!
We honestly don't have bodies in the trenches to stop power running schemes.
If the DL guys don't get it done then forget about the LB unit. Those guys are absolutely worthless!
It's either DL shut it down or we're getting ran all over.
When was the last time you can say Baker blew up a running play as a pure LB?
The need for a top notch LB is far more critical than an additional DL player if you can only have one.
Yeah.....might have to be a dieter day Sunday
gulp
His absence didn't help, but we weren't exactly a brick wall when he was playing.More you think about it that could of been a big reason we got ran all over last week. Good for him to be back!
Finally coming off the Covid list and this gives the line a boost!