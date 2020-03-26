Confession Time

I need a mental break from the virus I work in a homeless shelter and these people are vulnerable I worry sick for them and secondly I need a break from the NFL draft



I am interested in your dirty confessions - the players you got right and the players you got wrong begin with the Dolphins



I promise to give you a thumbs up for you dopamine starved posters out there



I will select my Dolphins first



I was right about Cam Wake coming from CFL BC Lions - I took a lot of ribbing from you turds lol



I was dead wrong about Chad Henne I thought we had something when he diced up the Jets on a late night game throwing over the top to Ginn - I thought we had found something



Honourable mention I was wrong bout wanting Ronnie Brown over Jake



2nd honourable mention I was wrong wanting Culpepper (size) over Brees (size and injury history)







I will also add my overall NFL right and wrongs



I was right about advocating drafting MLBs Luke Keuchly and Pat Willis although they cut their careers short



Wrong about Cam Newton - I thought he would be less about himself and more about winning - with his rare combo he should have won more but again I got enamoured by the one read QB who can his way out of trouble



Honourable mention I wrote on another post today I was did tomato garlic against Russell Wilson’s size coming out of Wisconsin

Confession is good for the soul bad for the reputation