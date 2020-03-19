Could Xavien Be On His Way To Detroit?

P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,004
Reaction score
210
The thought of this possibility bothers me, but I just thought I would share it. Detroit just traded Darius Slay to Philadelphia, which leaves a hole at CB. Miami wants a franchise QB. The Chargers want a franchise QB. Detroit will no draft a QB because they have Stafford. I see a scenario where Miami gives up Xavien Howard along with their No. 5 pick to swap spots with Detroit to secure Tua Tagovailoa . Keep in mind, the Chargers currently own the 6th pick. Personally, I don't want Xavien going anywhere.
 
DUB

DUB

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 13, 2005
Messages
1,960
Reaction score
33
Location
Iowa
Could happen but they did just sign Desmond Trufant. Only way I could get on board with this would be having Logan Ryan on deck to pair w Jones.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,720
Reaction score
4,445
Location
Allentown, Pa
The thought bothers all of us, that’s why we’re trying not to think and talk about it.

X is worth more on the field than the 18th pick in the draft by comparison, especially since you just created somewhat of a team identity with a pair of lockdown corners.

The injuries are another angle. Again, I try not to think about it because I can’t control it. You can expect the I told you so crowd to slam the team if he gets hurt for not trading him.

I wish those people would identify themselves now since they possess crystal balls. I promise I’ll sing your praises later if you go on record now.
 
josephreese

josephreese

Since '76
Joined
Apr 25, 2005
Messages
735
Reaction score
278
Age
50
Location
Campbell, California
If we move up at all, I hope we wait until after Cincinnati makes it's pick. Any team willing to jump ahead of us to 3 is probably willing to jump ahead of us to 2. I don't want the FO to spend the capital to move up to 3 only to get leapfrogged before they pick.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,435
Reaction score
647
Locke said:
You’re overvaluing X and undervaluing 3.
Click to expand...
I’m not overvaluing X I know what he is. A number 1 CB that’s going to miss a few games a year. I’m not trading that and number 5 for a more talented Sam Bradford.
 
N

nando03

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,657
Reaction score
66
Age
38
Location
Alexandria, VA
I don't think X is worth 2 1st round picks like Ramsey, however, given that X is already under contract and Ramsey wasn't, X is definitely worth a 1st. I don't think #3 is worth X & #5. However, X & 26 or x & 18 plus getting back another pick might work for me.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
284
Reaction score
521
Age
30
Location
New York
I think NFL teams value X a lot lower than us Dolphins fans do. He has a history of missing significant time due to reoccurring knee injuries. His play is very inconsistent when he isn’t 100% healthy. He is on year 2 of a monster 6 year contract. We might end up trading him to the Lions, but I see him having a late 1st-2nd round pick value right now best case scenario (if he played 16 games at a pro bowl level last year it would be a different case). Given how the NFL has handled domestic violence cases in the past there is also a chance he gets a short suspension next year as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom