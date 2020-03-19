Could Xavien Be On His Way To Detroit?

The thought of this possibility bothers me, but I just thought I would share it. Detroit just traded Darius Slay to Philadelphia, which leaves a hole at CB. Miami wants a franchise QB. The Chargers want a franchise QB. Detroit will no draft a QB because they have Stafford. I see a scenario where Miami gives up Xavien Howard along with their No. 5 pick to swap spots with Detroit to secure Tua Tagovailoa . Keep in mind, the Chargers currently own the 6th pick. Personally, I don't want Xavien going anywhere.