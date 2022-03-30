Crazy Formations…what you got?!?!

Dolphinator530
So big lull incoming after a huge flourish during the early free agency period.
List some of the crazy alignments you can think of with the new Miami personnel.
Here is one for me
Parker (wide)
Wilson (slot)
Armstead
Williams. Edmonds
Deiter. Tua (pistol)
Hunt. Hill
Jackson
Waddle (wide)
Good luck going man to man with that
