 Crazy Formations…what you got?!?!

Crazy Formations…what you got?!?!

Dolphinator530

Nov 5, 2010
So big lull incoming after a huge flourish during the early free agency period.

List some of the crazy alignments you can think of with the new Miami personnel.

Here is one for me

Parker (wide)

Wilson (slot)

Armstead
Williams. Edmonds
Deiter. Tua (pistol)
Hunt. Hill
Jackson


Waddle (wide)


Good luck going man to man with that
 
greasyObnoxious

Mar 2, 2007
hqdefault.jpg



the 11 guard formation
 
