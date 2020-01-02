Curious Case of Jake Fromm

So I am sure this post will bring a lot of hatred but I will preface by saying this is not me suggesting if he declares for Miami to draft him, more of highlighting what he does and other things that are frustrating but can be coached up or questioning ho big of a deal they are.



So Fromm in the Sugar bowl was pretty good, brought his accuracy back up to normal levels even with 3 new offensive linemen and one real threat at WR. Well he exploited that one match-up and made a number of throws that are high end NFL type in their execution. He also had the same problem plague him as receivers failed to separate minus Pickens, and had a WR dropping an easy touchdown in the 4th quarter which would have made him 21/30 for 300 yards and 3 TDs.



Heard on the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl that his completion percentage was effected by 7% by drops this season alone, people will look at numbers but if you haven't watched the drops have been bad and he just isn't a personality who will try and fit it in so he will hold the ball and keep progressing through his reads until he can try and find a window. And throw it in the direction of a guy where he can only catch it but likely make it uncatchable.



So that aside here is what I see in him as a prospect...



Arm strength - this is not elite but it is not bad, I would say he is even with Burrow. His velocity on all three stages is just fine. But I do think he loses some ability here because his footwork is so odd and he typically throws off a bad base. Which can be coached if he is willing.



Accuracy - this is a high end quality of his, good ball placement and anticipation. Made a few throws last night (Both TD's and a throw to Simmons) there were so well placed and thrown with great timing and rhythm. Does likely wait to long sometimes due to his O Line giving him so much time and wait for the best available throw rather than trying to make a play, but he clearly needs to trust his wide outs if he doesn't there is no forcing the ball. In previous years he knew certain guys could win 50/50 balls or could rise up and grab or catch in traffic. Definitely saw his confidence in his receiving core take a hit this year which saw his game regress. Could it have long term effect? Not sure but we will see.



Mantal Game - Feel as if he is at worst top 2 in the class with his understanding of the offence and pre snap ability. He adjust runs and slides protection often, rarely does he have to look at the sideline for adjustments like so many other systems. He knows what the defense will do and like I said knows where to place the ball and when.



Athleticism - mid pack kind of athleticism. Not horrible but not elite by any means. Can run some but just doesn't do it, showed a lot more ability in the previous two years with scrambling, as he does throw okay on the run.



Physical - He is a thick kid who can take hit, good feet and height is okay (does fine seeing over his HUGE o line). Hand measurements will likely be at the bottom of what people think is okay and struggled in the rain this year, so does he need perfect conditions? I dont think so but definitely a question and theme that will be tracked.



Intangibles - elite leader, elite passion, coachability and desire. Calm guy but does have fire in him. People want to play for him and trust him on the field. Hard worker who loves football.



Overall - He is a good prospect who reminds me of Chad Pennington, high IQ slightly better arm than Penny but a guy who wont kill you with mistakes. But likely wont wow you very often. I think he will win games but can he carry you to big wins in bad conditions or against other elite teams? While he has risen to the occasion numerous times I would think the cast around him would need to be established and steady. I see him as a Day 2 guy who will end up as a starter at some point. I would personally not hang a franchise on him and would let him sit for a year or two and work on those flaws and allow him to get into the speed of the game. I wouldn't be terribly upset if Miami chose him as he does seem to be able to play up most of the time, and while his floor is relatively high his ceiling seems to be lower than other guys in the draft. He was partly handcuffed by the system UGA runs and wants to execute, especially under the first year OC but he needed to step up more.



Just some thoughts, as I see what the staff seems to desire from the QB position he has to be on their list should he declare. But others will be higher and more likely in the 1st round.