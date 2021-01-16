Dan Campbell

Dthrill_08
He is currently the front runner for the Lions.
If Miami would've hired him during his time as interim, do you think he'd have success?
I personally liked him a lot but I think he needed time with the Saints and Sean. The Lions have a good hire imo but it can be another Jets and Todd Bowles.
