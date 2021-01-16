 Dan Campbell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dan Campbell

D

Dthrill_08

Second String
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,232
Reaction score
33
He is currently the front runner for the Lions.

If Miami would've hired him during his time as interim, do you think he'd have success?

I personally liked him a lot but I think he needed time with the Saints and Sean. The Lions have a good hire imo but it can be another Jets and Todd Bowles.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
620
Reaction score
280
Always remember his first two games as a coach. That 41 point first half against the Texans was something else.

He wasn't ready to be head coach. Saints seemed like the perfect spot for him to go and gain experience as assistant head coach with Payton

I'd like to see him be a head coach but not the Lions. Just seems like a terrible spot for any head coach
 
D

Dthrill_08

Second String
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,232
Reaction score
33
The Lions organization does suck but they have a decent roster. They will probably draft a Stafford replacement. They have a good offense if they retain their WR. Swift seems to be the real deal.
They are in a tough division.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,205
Reaction score
7,474
Location
NE, Indiana
I think Campbell played with the Lions? May play a part in him wanting to turn them around
 
