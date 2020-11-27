Darnold Returning: Is this good or bad?

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,866
- Reaction score
- 1,427
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Sam Darnold fully participates in Thursday's practice, on track to return Sunday - ProFootballTalk
Jets coach Adam Gase said a week ago he was optimistic about Sam Darnold‘s chances of returning in Week 12. After Darnold was a full participant in practice Thursday, it appears the starting quarterback will return to the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins. Darnold missed the past two games...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com