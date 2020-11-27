Darnold Returning: Is this good or bad?

Darnold is better than Flacco at this stage of Flacco's career, if that's what you're asking.



I'm not sure what his injury was, or how close to 100% he'll be, but even fully healthy he isn't a top half of the league QB.



If I had the choice to play against Flacco and healthy Darnold, I'd pick Flacco.



I'd like to think we are the much better team, and it wouldn't matter which QB starts for them, but after the Denver game I'm worried about everything.