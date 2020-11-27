Darnold Returning: Is this good or bad?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,866
Reaction score
1,427
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Sam Darnold fully participates in Thursday's practice, on track to return Sunday - ProFootballTalk

Jets coach Adam Gase said a week ago he was optimistic about Sam Darnold‘s chances of returning in Week 12. After Darnold was a full participant in practice Thursday, it appears the starting quarterback will return to the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins. Darnold missed the past two games...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I'd like to hear from great minds if this is worrisome, or what we want.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,989
Reaction score
10,070
Darnold is better than Flacco at this stage of Flacco's career, if that's what you're asking.

I'm not sure what his injury was, or how close to 100% he'll be, but even fully healthy he isn't a top half of the league QB.

If I had the choice to play against Flacco and healthy Darnold, I'd pick Flacco.

I'd like to think we are the much better team, and it wouldn't matter which QB starts for them, but after the Denver game I'm worried about everything.
 
