Samikit said: Miami signed their starting cornerbacks record setting deals at the time.... Why in the hell do they play zone 99% of the time? Every wr was wide open yesterday. When you pay both corners that much, you better play man most of the time. Click to expand...

I don't believe that had anything to do with the loss.If you only score 11, and turn the ball over 3 times, you aren't winning very many game, regardless of the D scheme.A bigger critique of the D, is that they still didn't set the edge, nor were they stout inside the tackles, against the run.