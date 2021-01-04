Developmental QB Myth

I see some talk about sticking with Tua and "developing" a QB picked in the mid rounds. It might sound good...but its mostly a myth.



Kirk Cousins is a great example of the developmental QB. Is that what we are looking for?



Every AFC team in the playoffs is led by a first round pick at QB.



In the NFC, three aren't. Two just happen to be the top two in TD passes in NFL history.



One, (Wilson) wasn't developed as much as he was mis -judged out of college. As soon as he got to TC, it was obvious, he should've been picked in round one.



Point being, if you need to develop a starter, pick him in round one. Sure there are plenty of first round busts at QB. But those guys are irrelevant...good teams (usually) have hit on first round QBs...thats why they're good teams.



Unless you get crazy lucky like NE or NO, playoff teams have first round QBs.