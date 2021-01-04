 Developmental QB Myth | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Developmental QB Myth

G

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
68
Reaction score
46
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
I see some talk about sticking with Tua and "developing" a QB picked in the mid rounds. It might sound good...but its mostly a myth.

Kirk Cousins is a great example of the developmental QB. Is that what we are looking for?

Every AFC team in the playoffs is led by a first round pick at QB.

In the NFC, three aren't. Two just happen to be the top two in TD passes in NFL history.

One, (Wilson) wasn't developed as much as he was mis -judged out of college. As soon as he got to TC, it was obvious, he should've been picked in round one.

Point being, if you need to develop a starter, pick him in round one. Sure there are plenty of first round busts at QB. But those guys are irrelevant...good teams (usually) have hit on first round QBs...thats why they're good teams.

Unless you get crazy lucky like NE or NO, playoff teams have first round QBs.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,509
Reaction score
21,652
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
GeauxFins2020 said:
I see some talk about sticking with Tua and "developing" a QB picked in the mid rounds. It might sound good...but its mostly a myth.

Kirk Cousins is a great example of the developmental QB. Is that what we are looking for?

Every AFC team in the playoffs is led by a first round pick at QB.

In the NFC, three aren't. Two just happen to be the top two in TD passes in NFL history.

One, (Wilson) wasn't developed as much as he was mis -judged out of college. As soon as he got to TC, it was obvious, he should've been picked in round one.

Point being, if you need to develop a starter, pick him in round one. Sure there are plenty of first round busts at QB. But those guys are irrelevant...good teams (usually) have hit on first round QBs...thats why they're good teams.

Unless you get crazy lucky like NE or NO, playoff teams have first round QBs.
Click to expand...
They also tend to have good coaching and talent elsewhere outside of QB. I've never started drinking at 7:43am but this might be as good a time as any.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Starter
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,796
Reaction score
1,579
Nothing wrong with getting insurance at the most important position in all of sports! For the love of God, we need to get this right, even if their is a ounce of doubt that Tua isn't our guy long term, we need to be quick about this.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,696
Reaction score
9,473
Location
New Jersey
GeauxFins2020 said:
I see some talk about sticking with Tua and "developing" a QB picked in the mid rounds. It might sound good...but its mostly a myth.

Kirk Cousins is a great example of the developmental QB. Is that what we are looking for?

Every AFC team in the playoffs is led by a first round pick at QB.

In the NFC, three aren't. Two just happen to be the top two in TD passes in NFL history.

One, (Wilson) wasn't developed as much as he was mis -judged out of college. As soon as he got to TC, it was obvious, he should've been picked in round one.

Point being, if you need to develop a starter, pick him in round one. Sure there are plenty of first round busts at QB. But those guys are irrelevant...good teams (usually) have hit on first round QBs...thats why they're good teams.

Unless you get crazy lucky like NE or NO, playoff teams have first round QBs.
Click to expand...
If we take a QB, let it be a 1st rounder. The mid round guys “hit” about as often as a Vegas slot machine.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
986
Reaction score
274
question for all the Tua Haters?

I would trade all of our RB's and WR's straight up with ANY TEAM in Football for their RB's and WR's.. tell me which team in football has a worse package of RB's and WR's?? if you can't name one team then how can you possibly give up on Tua??
 
G

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
68
Reaction score
46
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
royalshank said:
If we take a QB, let it be a 1st rounder. The mid round guys “hit” about as often as a Vegas slot machine.
Click to expand...
Exactly.

You have a much better chance getting a good WR in the third round that you do of getting a playoff caliber QB. A few names; Terrell Owens, Hines Ward, Steve Smith, Antonio Brown, and the list goes on an on.

If you need a QB, pick him in the first round. Trade the guy you have now for whatever you can get...

OR...

You keep Tua, draft around him and hope for the best.
 
G

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
68
Reaction score
46
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
tommyp said:
question for all the Tua Haters?

I would trade all of our RB's and WR's straight up with ANY TEAM in Football for their RB's and WR's.. tell me which team in football has a worse package of RB's and WR's?? if you can't name one team then how can you possibly give up on Tua??
Click to expand...
Two things can be simultaneously true. Skill positions can be horrible (in Miami, they are.) QB can be a bust.

The question of the OP was: How do you address those positions? Skill position players can be had in later rounds and have a good chance of success. Most good teams draft their QBs in first round (or get lucky, like NE, or have a great situation like New Orleans-above avg QB skills with an amazing offensive mind in Payton.)

I think Tua will improve next year...better oline, better weapons around him...and I still think he's going to be a game manager. Ironic that Trent Dilfer is his biggest fan. It will take the team that Dilfer had around him to allow Tua to be successful.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
19,298
Reaction score
4,225
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
GeauxFins2020 said:
I see some talk about sticking with Tua and "developing" a QB picked in the mid rounds. It might sound good...but its mostly a myth.

Kirk Cousins is a great example of the developmental QB. Is that what we are looking for?

Every AFC team in the playoffs is led by a first round pick at QB.

In the NFC, three aren't. Two just happen to be the top two in TD passes in NFL history.

One, (Wilson) wasn't developed as much as he was mis -judged out of college. As soon as he got to TC, it was obvious, he should've been picked in round one.

Point being, if you need to develop a starter, pick him in round one. Sure there are plenty of first round busts at QB. But those guys are irrelevant...good teams (usually) have hit on first round QBs...thats why they're good teams.

Unless you get crazy lucky like NE or NO, playoff teams have first round QBs.
Click to expand...
Don’t forget...Brees barely slipped out of round one...and shouldn’t have had Miami not made the mistake of drafting Jamar Fletcher.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom