Did Herbert's Senior Bowl MVP, Make MIA Getting Burrow More Likely?

Ok,

www.bengals.com

North Beats South As Bengals Go Into Evaluation Mode

The Bengals didn’t coach the winning team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, but they did call the shots for the game MVP when Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert led the South to a touchdown on the first drive of the North’s 34-17 victory at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
www.bengals.com www.bengals.com

So Herbert did well yesterday in the Senior Bowl. He earned the MVP which is quite the accolade as the Senior Bowl is essentially a job interview for the NFL. The Bengals were coaching Herbert's South team as well.

With that said, do we think Bengals could now be considering Herbert? This would open them up to possibly trading back for us to be able to move up and get Burrow. Yes, I don't think the price is ever going to get lower than 2 its rounders this year and one next year but do we think Herbert's performance may have opened this up as an opportunity?
 
It wouldn't surprise me if Cincinnati decided to take someone, other than Super Joey!!! It be very Bengals like in doing so.
 
Herbert is the more physically gifted player but I’m not convinced his football IQ is on par with burrow. It’s going to be on the scouts, coaches and GMS interviewing these KIDS, another deficiency in dolphins football. See mental midgets like dion Jordan, devante Parker, Johnathan martin, juwan James and so on. Hell, goes back to passing on randy moss and fez Bryant too.

I haven’t watched the senior bowl yet but my opinion on Herbert is lower now than last year.
 
Michael Scott said:
The article suggests that Herbert "cemented" himself as the second rated QB in this class. Laughable.
I wouldn't say "laughable". I can see the view that Tua is still a better prospect, but I can also see the one that says Tua's injury history makes him higher risk than Herbert.

Laughable indicates a predetermined, bias view irrespective of the changing situation.
 
I wonder if Burrow was qb at Oregon and Herbert was at Lsu last season if the draft order would still be the same?
 
Mach2 said:
I wouldn't say "laughable". I can see the view that Tua is still a better prospect, but I can also see the one that says Tua's injury history makes him higher risk than Herbert.

Laughable indicates a predetermined, bias view irrespective of the changing situation.
The term "cemented" makes it laughable, not the idea that Herbert could possible be/become the second rated QB on some team boards.
 
dolfan91 said:
It wouldn't surprise me if Cincinnati decided to take someone, other than Super Joey!!! It be very Bengals like in doing so.
That would be the biggest shock i've ever seen in the NFL and sports period.
There is absolutely no reason for them not to take Burrow and feel more comfortable taking someone else.

If you had a healthy Tua that never got injured and it was between the two then i could understand that.
 
In a word .... no.

Burrow is a hometown guy, Ohio State guy who was recruited over and never given a chance, great face of a franchise, glory draped hero and good team leader. He epitomizes what Ohio people want, the great everything that is undervalued, underappreciated, yet becomes the very best ... and he's a hometown success story. There's no way the Bengals let the consensus best and least likely to fail QB slip away from them in this draft, even if they're offered a king's ransom.

Think about it, this is the franchise that drafted Akili Smith, and has fumbled around to find top QB's for a while, with Carson Palmer being the closest thing they've had to a top QB since Boomer Esiason. Their fanbase will never forgive them if they pass on Burrow and he becomes a star. IMHO, it's a done deal, and Adam Schefter is right about that.
 
