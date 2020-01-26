Did Herbert's Senior Bowl MVP, Make MIA Getting Burrow More Likely?

North Beats South As Bengals Go Into Evaluation Mode The Bengals didn’t coach the winning team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, but they did call the shots for the game MVP when Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert led the South to a touchdown on the first drive of the North’s 34-17 victory at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Ok,So Herbert did well yesterday in the Senior Bowl. He earned the MVP which is quite the accolade as the Senior Bowl is essentially a job interview for the NFL. The Bengals were coaching Herbert's South team as well.With that said, do we think Bengals could now be considering Herbert? This would open them up to possibly trading back for us to be able to move up and get Burrow. Yes, I don't think the price is ever going to get lower than 2 its rounders this year and one next year but do we think Herbert's performance may have opened this up as an opportunity?