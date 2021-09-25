 Did we make a mistake swapping 1st round picks with 49s ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did we make a mistake swapping 1st round picks with 49s ?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,101
Reaction score
1,171
I have a terrible feeling we will finish behind the 49s in standing and by a lot.
Did we screw this up?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,946
Reaction score
4,857
Location
Garden State
At this juncture its a mistake, of course revaluation at seasons end will be the end of the debate.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
389
Reaction score
630
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
Of course, you never give up your own picks if you don’t have to. The 49ers pick trade aside, that was an expensive move up for Waddle.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,473
Reaction score
8,252
The price for trading back up with Philly was too high, but I cannot fault Grier for betting on Miami to do better than SF.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
6,389
Reaction score
11,110
Age
68
Location
Miami
allsilverdreams said:
I have a terrible feeling we will finish behind the 49s in standing and by a lot.
Did we screw this up?
Click to expand...
I am 100% convinced that the 49er’s will finish with a better record than the Dolphins unless they are hit with the injury bug like they were last year. The 49er’s were a SB team two years ago and the reason they were a bad team last year was because of all the injuries they had to their best players last season.

I believe the 49er’s will win 12-14 games and end up playing the Bucs in the NFC championship game. The Eagles were very aware of how good the 49er’s could be once they got their players back from injury. That is why they wanted the Dolphins first round pick in the trade and not the 49er’s pick.

I don’t think the Eagles would have made the trade to move out of the 6th pick in the draft if the Dolphins had offered them the 49er’s pick instead of their own pick.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
10,357
Reaction score
1,873
Location
Salt Lake Valley
1972forever said:
I am 100% convinced that the 49er’s will finish with a better record than the Dolphins unless they are hit with the injury bug like they were last year. The 49er’s were a SB team two years ago and the reason they were a bad team last year was because of all the injuries they had to their best players last season.

I believe the 49er’s will win 12-14 games and end up playing the Bucs in the NFC championship game. The Eagles were very aware of how good the 49er’s could be once they got their players back from injury. That is why they wanted the Dolphins first round pick in the trade and not the 49er’s pick.

I don’t think the Eagles would have made the trade to move out of the 6th pick in the draft if the Dolphins had offered them the 49er’s pick instead of their own pick.
Click to expand...

As strong as the NFCW is, I don't think any of the 4 finish w/ more than 11 wins. As for playoffs, it may be only 2 teams make the final 7. The question is which 2?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
6,389
Reaction score
11,110
Age
68
Location
Miami
utahphinsfan said:
As strong as the NFCW is, I don't think any of the 4 finish w/ more than 11 wins. As for playoffs, it may be only 2 teams make the final 7. The question is which 2?
Click to expand...
I think it will be the 49’ers and the Rams, with the 49’ers winning the NFC West. I think both of those teams are better than the Cardinals and Seahawks but I do agree the NFC West is by far the toughest division in the NFL and no other division is even close.

I think all 4 teams in the AFC West are better than the majority of the teams in the NFC but probably two teams out of the seven playoffs team will end up in the playoffs who are not as good as any of the 4 teams in the West.

Having to play 6 games against their division opponents hurts all 4 of these teams when it comes to making the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom