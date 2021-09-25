Did we make a mistake swapping 1st round picks with 49s ?

allsilverdreams said: I have a terrible feeling we will finish behind the 49s in standing and by a lot.

Did we screw this up? Click to expand...

I am 100% convinced that the 49er’s will finish with a better record than the Dolphins unless they are hit with the injury bug like they were last year. The 49er’s were a SB team two years ago and the reason they were a bad team last year was because of all the injuries they had to their best players last season.I believe the 49er’s will win 12-14 games and end up playing the Bucs in the NFC championship game. The Eagles were very aware of how good the 49er’s could be once they got their players back from injury. That is why they wanted the Dolphins first round pick in the trade and not the 49er’s pick.I don’t think the Eagles would have made the trade to move out of the 6th pick in the draft if the Dolphins had offered them the 49er’s pick instead of their own pick.