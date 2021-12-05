Do you see it now?

The Beatles
As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.
And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.
Many of you bashed me.
Do you believe me now? I hope so.
Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.
Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!
