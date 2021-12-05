 Do you see it now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you see it now?

T

The Beatles

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
696
Reaction score
696
As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.

And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.

Many of you bashed me.

Do you believe me now? I hope so.

Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.

Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,664
Reaction score
20,005
The Beatles said:
As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.

And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.

Many of you bashed me.

Do you believe me now? I hope so.

Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.

Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!
Click to expand...

Ugghhh...Thank you;

Right now finishing with a winning record is the first key. Making the playoffs is next and from their we can think about an SB appearance.

Oh and finally beating the Bills would be nice too.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,246
Reaction score
7,319
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
The Beatles said:
As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.

And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.

Many of you bashed me.

Do you believe me now? I hope so.

Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.

Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!
Click to expand...
Impressive post, now beat the damn Patriots!!
 
F

FinFaninSeattle

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
331
Reaction score
371
Age
47
Location
Bothell
The Beatles said:
As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.

And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.

Many of you bashed me.

Do you believe me now? I hope so.

Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.

Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!
Click to expand...
No. I see the easiest schedule we’ve maybe ever had and doing just enough to beat bad teams with crappier QBs than us. I see another 3-5 years wasted like what happened with Tannehill because we laughably think Tua is a franchise QB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom