Do you see it now?

As most of you know, I’m a Bills fan.



And back when you were 1-7 (or something like that), I told many of you that you have a good roster and the right coach.



Many of you bashed me.



Do you believe me now? I hope so.



Flores is a good coach and you have a good roster. Need a few more pieces to be a Super Bowl contender but you’re NOT far away at all.



Five game winning streak is pretty damn sexy!