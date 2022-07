I'm not a Tua fan, but that was a nice throw. 60 yards, tight spiral, hits him in stride. The best throw I've seen him make since he's been in the NFL.



If he can do those throws in real games, (pads, pressure, ect...) ill be changing my tune. I really want to see a nice mix of short to intermediate throws, with a few deep bombs mixed in. Not only does it create chunk plays, but it keeps the defenses honest.



I hope this is sign of what's coming.