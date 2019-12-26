Dolphins DT Zach Sieler vs Cincinnati (VIDEO)

houtz

houtz

"guess who's back, back again"
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
4,300
Reaction score
152
Location
Pennyslvania
Merry Christmas Finheaven Family,

I know it has been a little bit since I posted any content here, so I hope you all enjoy my latest cutup on Zach Sieler and his impressive performance vs Cincinnati.


Thank you!
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,261
Reaction score
12,201
at least for 1 game dude played like an emerging monster!

gets off fast - gets off blocks - penetrates - finds the ball - peruses - surprising burst and speed...

based on that film can't see how he was cut loose!

looks like an excellent poach!

BNF
 
T

TraderJoe

FinHeaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2007
Messages
820
Reaction score
469
Location
New Jersey
Watch his Ferris State stuff and he did that all game long. He is obviously a physical talent but much of that video showed some high level instincts as well.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,603
Reaction score
3,422
Location
NJ
Sometimes it takes a little luck in finding players who have the ability to contribute at the NFL level on a consistent basis. It also takes, good scouting to identify these players as well. Miami looks to have hit on at least one in Preston Williams. Nik Needham looks to be #2, perhaps Zach Sieler becomes # 3? He played a serious game of physical football against Cincinnati.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
3,589
Reaction score
4,405
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Excellent use of his hands, keeping the blocker from being able to fully engage, while not giving ground.

It's only one game, but looks promising.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
3,589
Reaction score
4,405
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
dolfan91 said:
Sometimes it takes a little luck in finding players who have the ability to contribute at the NFL level on a consistent basis. It also takes, good scouting to identify these players as well. Miami looks to have hit on at least one in Preston Williams. Nik Needham looks to be #2, perhaps Zach Sieler becomes # 3? He played a serious game of physical football against Cincinnati.
Click to expand...
I think you could include Needham, and Hartage in that category.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
6,616
Reaction score
2,466
At worse he would give the team a good backup de. If the signed a starter, drafted a starter and had Sieler and Charlton as backups that wouldn't be too bad. Add a true run stuffing dt to Wilkins, Jones and Godchaux and the defensive line could be at least solid in 2020.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom