Dolphins re-sign Harris and Ford

Back end roster moves, but something to report on. Hope Ford sticks around, rather keep him and get rid of Hurns.
Dolphins re-signed DT Trent Harris to a one-year, $585,000 contract.
Harris was an exclusive rights free agent. He was claimed off waivers from the Patriots at final cuts last season. A second-year UDFA out of Miami, Harris made three starts across 11 appearances in 2019, notching 1.5 sacks.
Mar 12, 2020, 4:35 PM ET
Dolphins re-signed WR Isaiah Ford to a one-year, $660,000 contract.
The third-year seventh-rounder was an exclusive rights free agent. Ford began 2019 on the practice squad before eventually working his way into a big role down the stretch as the Dolphins dealt with injury issues at wideout. Despite that, we would not consider Ford a lock for the 2020 53-man roster as the Dolphins dig deeper into their massive overhaul.