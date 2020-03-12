Dolphins re-sign Harris and Ford

Back end roster moves, but something to report on. Hope Ford sticks around, rather keep him and get rid of Hurns.






Dolphins re-signed DT Trent Harris to a one-year, $585,000 contract.
Harris was an exclusive rights free agent. He was claimed off waivers from the Patriots at final cuts last season. A second-year UDFA out of Miami, Harris made three starts across 11 appearances in 2019, notching 1.5 sacks.
Mar 12, 2020, 4:35 PM ET




  • Dolphins re-signed WR Isaiah Ford to a one-year, $660,000 contract.
    The third-year seventh-rounder was an exclusive rights free agent. Ford began 2019 on the practice squad before eventually working his way into a big role down the stretch as the Dolphins dealt with injury issues at wideout. Despite that, we would not consider Ford a lock for the 2020 53-man roster as the Dolphins dig deeper into their massive overhaul.
 
meatpardle said:
Isaiah Ford was impressive down the stretch last year.
I think he has really good upside. People forget that he had statistically the best season ever by a Virginia Tech WR and we were lucky to draft him so late. He has talent. The only problem was getting him fully healthy. Fitz knows Isaiah can play.
 
Danny said:
Dolphins re-signed DE Zach Sieler to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

Sieler was an exclusive rights free agent. A second-year seventh-rounder, Sieler made seven 2019 appearances between the Ravens and Dolphins.
Sieler looked pretty solid in that one game. I'm intrigued by him
 
HopaLong said:
They might both be out. With 7 picks in the last 3 rounds, and a really deep WR pool, I wouldn't be surprised if Miami took a late flyer on some receiver talent that drops.
It's possible, but you don't normally find quality recievers, with that kind of speed that late. It's usually one or the other.
 
