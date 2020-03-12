Dolphins re-sign Harris and Ford

Dolphins re-signed DT Trent Harris to a one-year, $585,000 contract.



Dolphins re-signed WR Isaiah Ford to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

The third-year seventh-rounder was an exclusive rights free agent. Ford began 2019 on the practice squad before eventually working his way into a big role down the stretch as the Dolphins dealt with injury issues at wideout. Despite that, we would not consider Ford a lock for the 2020 53-man roster as the Dolphins dig deeper into their massive overhaul.

Back end roster moves, but something to report on. Hope Ford sticks around, rather keep him and get rid of Hurns.Harris was an exclusive rights free agent. He was claimed off waivers from the Patriots at final cuts last season. A second-year UDFA out of Miami, Harris made three starts across 11 appearances in 2019, notching 1.5 sacks.Mar 12, 2020, 4:35 PM ET