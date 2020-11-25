Dolphins Roster: Bottom-3rd talent-wise?

Closer to 14-15?



No franchise RB, maybe a #2?

O-line could develop into top-10 but bottom-10 now due to injury and Covid.

QB ?

TE 15 cuz 1-dimensional;1 guy can kinda block and 1 guy can get (somewhat) open and catch. Neither can do both.

WR: 1 above-average player. 1 average guy who's hurt. The dregs from there.



PK elite

P top 10?

LB bottom-10?

CB Top 5?

S Bottom 10?

DL 15 if healthy.



Nothing about our roster suggests we should be a playoff team now or even with 1 more draft and FA-signing period.

So, I will have to be proven wrong in many of my rankings. I would hope I underrated our LBs, Safeties.

Some of our WRs will have to step up, before we even add to it with a 1st-round talent or a top 15 FA WR.

We extended Shaheen at TE for some reason as he's not special at either chore.

Smythe is our blocker, Gesicki our receiving TE, seldom the twain shall meet. Neither are 'great'.

Our talent on O-line has to be top-10 after getting experience. If we have to keep chasing our tale there we'll never have capital enough to improve significantly at other positions.



Also, if Tua isn't the 'home-run' he needed to be, we just flushed another half-decade, or more, down the drain.