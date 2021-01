Also I am one of those in the camp that Tua is and will be the starter and that there is nothing really to the Watson trade talks. WITH that said, just to entertain the idea for one second, what was the relationship between Watson and O'Brien at the time he was fired? Because if they didn't get a long well, hiring him would probably kill any idea of that trade. Unless those two were on good terms, I honestly don't know where those two left off. Does anyone have any insight or news articles on that?