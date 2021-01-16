 Draft prospects worth the 18th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft prospects worth the 18th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have plenty of options with their second first-round pick.​

In April, the Miami Dolphins will be on the clock at pick 18 provided it isn’t traded and there are a lot of quality options for them to choose from.

What the Dolphins do with their first pick in the draft, number three overall, will likely determine the direction they choose to go with their second pick. If the Dolphins draft defense at the top of the draft, we can assume that this selection will be an offensive player but Miami very well could double up on offensive players in round one.

If one of the 4 best receivers: Pitts, Waddle, Chase or Smith, fall to 18 you have to take them no matter what you did at 1a. Having 2 of these 4 would instantly change our O. Outside of that, it's not a great spot to pick in, you are reaching a little for most prospects, someone will slip though and that may open the door to the opportunity to pick a better player than should be there at that point or trade with a team anxious to get that olineman or cornerback or whatever.
 
Fully agreed.

If you get the opportunity to double up, do it
 
