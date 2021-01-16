Draft prospects worth the 18th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins

If one of the 4 best receivers: Pitts, Waddle, Chase or Smith, fall to 18 you have to take them no matter what you did at 1a. Having 2 of these 4 would instantly change our O. Outside of that, it's not a great spot to pick in, you are reaching a little for most prospects, someone will slip though and that may open the door to the opportunity to pick a better player than should be there at that point or trade with a team anxious to get that olineman or cornerback or whatever.