Drill the QB

For me the biggest point of frustration this past week was the indecisivness of our Edge/End guys. More times than not we'd see our edge player get caught in between an option read and not lay a hand on either the RB or the QB.



We're facing Josh Allen twice, Cam once more, and Kyler Murray this season and it's safe to assume the OC's for these teams will watch this tape and deploy a healthy dose of read-option plays against us.



IMO we have to set a bit of a standard to teams that want to try and run their QB against us. The way we go about it is by designating Lawson or Ogbah to focus on the QB for the first couple of option plays that get run against us. By running an option teams void the safety blanket QB's have around them in the pocket, take advantage of that, and drill them regardless of whether or not they have the ball.



It sets a precedent for teams to understand if they run this against us we're going to take the opportunity to mangle your QB.





The ideal solution would be to get better at defending it but from how absolutely lost our guys looked i don't see that happening too quickly.