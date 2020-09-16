Drill the QB

MostHated
For me the biggest point of frustration this past week was the indecisivness of our Edge/End guys. More times than not we'd see our edge player get caught in between an option read and not lay a hand on either the RB or the QB.

We're facing Josh Allen twice, Cam once more, and Kyler Murray this season and it's safe to assume the OC's for these teams will watch this tape and deploy a healthy dose of read-option plays against us.

IMO we have to set a bit of a standard to teams that want to try and run their QB against us. The way we go about it is by designating Lawson or Ogbah to focus on the QB for the first couple of option plays that get run against us. By running an option teams void the safety blanket QB's have around them in the pocket, take advantage of that, and drill them regardless of whether or not they have the ball.

It sets a precedent for teams to understand if they run this against us we're going to take the opportunity to mangle your QB.


The ideal solution would be to get better at defending it but from how absolutely lost our guys looked i don't see that happening too quickly.
 
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

Waterboy
Preach on brother! This frustrated the heck out of me. The read option gives the D a freebie to wallop the QB. Do it!
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Well they did just about everything wrong when trying to defend the read option on Sunday. Bad run fits, indecisiveness on the outside edge, reactive instead of forcing the action etc.

Contrary to the last part Van Noy on several occasions would fly in and make a b-line to the RB as if there was no threat at all of the option. Well that's fine in the right scheme and you have other guys aware of the situation but that didnt seem to be the case at all. It was as if they had no clue this was coming. The team and Van Noy would have been much better off waiting on the edge until after the handoff(or fake) and then reacting.

I've seen someone on here argue that nobody could have predicted the exact scheme or type of read options NE was going to run. Well that may be true but that doesnt excuse the seemingly complete disregard or preparation for any type of read option and/or rpo type of offense. It also doesnt explain why no adjustments were made either.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Everyone is hesitant these days to hammer the QB even when they're on the run. We've seen so many plays where the defenders goes in for the hit and gets caught mid air trying to avoid the QB when they decide to slide. If you tap the man on the head after he slides its a personal foul. I do agree taking a few shots when they pass out of the option is a good idea, even if someone like Cam would take the hit and get up smiling.

I do think the sheer quantity of option plays run by the Pats is going to be pretty unique. Allen gets most of his yards on the ground from broken plays and the coaches would much prefer to see him get his yards through the air. Murray is the same. Both teams value the preservation of their QB's health above all else and running 30 option plays is not a recipe for success on that front. In New England you have a marriage of a coach who is going to do anything to win and a QB desperate to regain relevancy.
 
