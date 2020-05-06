Ex-Dolphins star explains why Don Shula wasn't a big fan of Patriots coach Bill Belichick

I love this!

"He called Belichick, 'Beli-cheat,'" Anderson said. "He was straightforward. He was, 'This is how we have to do it, and these are the rules, and this is what we're going to follow.' He didn't like, I think, the people that didn't follow the rules, and he did."

Ex-Dolphins star explains why Don Shula wasn't a big fan of Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Shula died earlier this week at the age of 90, and one of his ex-players explained his feelings about Belichick
