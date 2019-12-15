Ex players

Stills is not playing any better than he did for us. He played well for us. But in Houston he’s a product of better personnel. Minka I think we can agree was gonna do well regardless and it helps Pittsburgh excels at coaching D players. Drake? He’s always been capable of games like this but he’s also had a few bad games with them. I still say he chokes in big spots I.e. goal line fumbles. But with Drake I think it was more that he wanted out of town also.I have not played nor coached so I have only a question. Stiles, Mina, Drake, others, all doing well.
Coaching? Unexpected growth? Other?
ineptness at its best with those two slugsI give Ross a lot of credit for trying. He just wasn't lucky up till now. The Jury is still out on Flores, but the early results are promising inspite of all the losing. The former coaching staffs in Philbin and Gase handcuffed many players. I'm happy for all the Ex Dolphins making contributions with their new teams. It speaks directly to what was really going on in Miami under Philbin and Gase.
The lazy part could have been coached out of him. Shame.Yeah, Jordan Phillips is having a good season in Buffalo. If only he did that when he was in Miami. Of course he had garbage coaching so who knows. He also had the stigma of being lazy.
He looks heavier than when with us.What’s gotten into Jordan Phillips? 9.5 sacks now. 5.5 in his entire tenure w us. He’s been a wrecking ball this year. Damn.
He was always super talented but needed a kick in the *** by being let go for him to get his **** together. Motivation was his man issue when he was drafted nobody questioned his talentWhat’s gotten into Jordan Phillips? 9.5 sacks now. 5.5 in his entire tenure w us. He’s been a wrecking ball this year. Damn.