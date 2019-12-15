Ex players

Drake - like the water but never was a go-to guy and didn't want to be here. Similar performance in zona, great week plus several bad ones.



Minkah- good player bad attitude, got us another first so it doesn't matter.



Stills - good player, has his role and the Texans use him well in that role.



tannehill - decent QB but has yet to win those big games that we waited 7 years for



Gase was just a **** coach which hurt a ton of these guys. The coaching has i.proved the only two who were outed for attitude were drake and Minkah who did want to be here.



You gotta play the long game with trades and not be reactionary. If Flores gets his QB we might have have something special here making this year worth it. If not then we are ejust dumb