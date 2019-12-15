Ex players

I have not played nor coached so I have only a question. Stiles, Mina, Drake, others, all doing well.
Coaching? Unexpected growth? Other?
 
I have not played nor coached so I have only a question. Stiles, Mina, Drake, others, all doing well.
Coaching? Unexpected growth? Other?
Stills is not playing any better than he did for us. He played well for us. But in Houston he’s a product of better personnel. Minka I think we can agree was gonna do well regardless and it helps Pittsburgh excels at coaching D players. Drake? He’s always been capable of games like this but he’s also had a few bad games with them. I still say he chokes in big spots I.e. goal line fumbles. But with Drake I think it was more that he wanted out of town also.
 
Drake - like the water but never was a go-to guy and didn't want to be here. Similar performance in zona, great week plus several bad ones.

Minkah- good player bad attitude, got us another first so it doesn't matter.

Stills - good player, has his role and the Texans use him well in that role.

tannehill - decent QB but has yet to win those big games that we waited 7 years for

Gase was just a **** coach which hurt a ton of these guys. The coaching has i.proved the only two who were outed for attitude were drake and Minkah who did want to be here.

You gotta play the long game with trades and not be reactionary. If Flores gets his QB we might have have something special here making this year worth it. If not then we are ejust dumb
 
I give Ross a lot of credit for trying. He just wasn't lucky up till now. The Jury is still out on Flores, but the early results are promising inspite of all the losing. The former coaching staffs in Philbin and Gase handcuffed many players. I'm happy for all the Ex Dolphins making contributions with their new teams. It speaks directly to what was really going on in Miami under Philbin and Gase.
 
The key to ex players is hoping they don't come back to bite you on the *** by having big games against us so leading to a loss against their new team.
 
I give Ross a lot of credit for trying. He just wasn't lucky up till now. The Jury is still out on Flores, but the early results are promising inspite of all the losing. The former coaching staffs in Philbin and Gase handcuffed many players. I'm happy for all the Ex Dolphins making contributions with their new teams. It speaks directly to what was really going on in Miami under Philbin and Gase.
ineptness at its best with those two slugs
 
Drake had had two good games all year. Today was an outlier. Stills hasn’t done much of anything this year. Fitzpatrick obviously has made plays but we know the story with him.
 
Yeah, Jordan Phillips is having a good season in Buffalo. If only he did that when he was in Miami. Of course he had garbage coaching so who knows. He also had the stigma of being lazy.
 
What’s gotten into Jordan Phillips? 9.5 sacks now. 5.5 in his entire tenure w us. He’s been a wrecking ball this year. Damn.
He looks heavier than when with us.
I said it was a mistake getting rid of him...I still think it was...he should be our nose
 
What’s gotten into Jordan Phillips? 9.5 sacks now. 5.5 in his entire tenure w us. He’s been a wrecking ball this year. Damn.
He was always super talented but needed a kick in the *** by being let go for him to get his **** together. Motivation was his man issue when he was drafted nobody questioned his talent
 
