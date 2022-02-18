 Expectations for McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Expectations for McDaniel

Yes I know we don’t know who is going to be on the roster before FA even begins however flores had 2 winning seasons in a row with this team. So what are your expectations this year and beyond for McDaniel? I would think he has to make the playoffs with 10 wins minimum. Yes I know high expectations but that’s where the bar is set for this team imo. Flores or not that’s what this team should have had last season and that’s what they should have next season. Furthermore I think McDaniel only gets 2 seasons if he can’t make the playoffs. Fair or not that’s the situation imo. Thoughts?
 
Imo regardless of what coach we got in, this team was good enough for the playoffs. So with that being said, that is my expectation for this season for McDaniel.
 
We should be playing in the division round this year at a minimum. He took over a winning roster and is an expert at the areas that need the most improvement with the most cap room and most of our picks plus good picks in '23 to use if there is an opportunity for a great trade or to move up and get a dropping phenom if needed.
 
A whole new offense has to be installed, and teams don't have the face to face, on the field time like they used to. It might be bumpy out of the gate; plus, from what I hear, the blocking scheme is not easy to get down. Not sure how many games it will take for things to start to click.
I think they will lean on the defense early, and with that the question will be: Was Boyer the one responsible for that defensive garbage during 1-7, or was he behind the 8-1 second half.
I honestly don't know what to expect; but I think, like for any new coach, it'll take McDaniel some time to figure out what works, who will work, plus time for things to gel.
I can't put a win number on the expectations, or a playoffs or no type of scenario, but I'd think a slow start followed by steady improvement would be good for season one.
I know we were on the cusp of the playoffs the past two years, but we are going to have a lot of roster turnover- not necessarily with defensive starters, but with depth, oline, and skill positions. New players = learning curve.
 
