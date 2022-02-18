Expectations for McDaniel

Yes I know we don’t know who is going to be on the roster before FA even begins however flores had 2 winning seasons in a row with this team. So what are your expectations this year and beyond for McDaniel? I would think he has to make the playoffs with 10 wins minimum. Yes I know high expectations but that’s where the bar is set for this team imo. Flores or not that’s what this team should have had last season and that’s what they should have next season. Furthermore I think McDaniel only gets 2 seasons if he can’t make the playoffs. Fair or not that’s the situation imo. Thoughts?