Expectations for McDaniel

A whole new offense has to be installed, and teams don't have the face to face, on the field time like they used to. It might be bumpy out of the gate; plus, from what I hear, the blocking scheme is not easy to get down. Not sure how many games it will take for things to start to click.

I think they will lean on the defense early, and with that the question will be: Was Boyer the one responsible for that defensive garbage during 1-7, or was he behind the 8-1 second half.

I honestly don't know what to expect; but I think, like for any new coach, it'll take McDaniel some time to figure out what works, who will work, plus time for things to gel.

I can't put a win number on the expectations, or a playoffs or no type of scenario, but I'd think a slow start followed by steady improvement would be good for season one.

I know we were on the cusp of the playoffs the past two years, but we are going to have a lot of roster turnover- not necessarily with defensive starters, but with depth, oline, and skill positions. New players = learning curve.