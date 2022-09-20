 Fear The Tua! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fear The Tua!

The 2-0 Miami Dolphins are riding a scary, well-designed offense to success | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Tua Tagovailoa's most confident NFL performance yet, a 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, should strike fear into opposing defenses.
Great article from Cole at PFF. Miami O is looking Scary.

Have to ask how much McD's play calls have to do with it. For many a year all Phinatics have only questioned and criticized the play calls and with good reason.
How are our play calls now? McD has structured this O as good as can be for our great WR's and Tua's talents.

In return, Tua believes in the calls and McD. The result is a new found confidence and playing like a top pick. You can see it in most every play. In my view, McD won the first game with two 4th down calls and was brilliant in game 2.

This was done with a below average OL who gave up little on 50 throws and a below average run game.

Can't Wait to see what we come up vs Bad Boys Buff and the rest of the of the year.
 
There’s simply no recourse for a defender when the receiver on the other side of the line covers 40 yards two-tenths of a second faster than they can. And Mike McDaniel knows this. He’s crafted an offense that perfectly utilizes their two rocket engines on the outside while also scheming around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s limitations. The result is a fast-break offense that has opposing defenses on their heels. Take a look at Tua’s passing chart from his team's Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens and you’ll see what I mean:
 
I do not like your usage of the term Phinatics. I identify as a Phins fan or perhaps a Phan. Please provide contact info for my legal team Dewey, Cheatem, & Howe. We will begin legal action against you for this vicious attack.
 
