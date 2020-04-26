Final Pieces next year to a championship caliber team..? Draft and Free Agency.

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
392
Reaction score
67
Age
54
Location
modesto,calif
So the 2020 Draft and free agency are in the books. Just a few more pieces to the puzzle that is a championship team. Vegas has us at 6 wins, 4 other teams with a worse record. Jacksonville, Washington, Cincinnati and Carolina. Say we pick at 5, prime spot for Ja'marr Chase who won the Biletnikoff award this year would be a perfect fit for us. Miami didn't draft a wide receiver to help DeVante Parker and Preston Williams this year in the draft. This makes Chase a must-have playmaker in 2021. Chase (6-1, 200 pounds) reeled off 1,780 yards and 20 TDs on only 84 catches with Burrow during the Tigers' national championship season. He would be a great pairing with Tua Tagovailoa at 5. Then we add Running back depth with our second first round pick from Houston and select Travis Etienne or Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard (6-1, 207 pounds) is a good early-down option. Hubbard chose to return to school after posting 2,094 rushing yards and 21 TDs. Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) is returning to school to build on his 2,046 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns as a open-field home-run hitter.

If we still did'nt get any production or progress from our edge rushers we could take one with the Houston pick in the first round, say Gregory Rousseau from Miami. Rousseau (6-6, 260 pounds) ripped through offensive lines for 15.5 sacks last season. Then we could take say Najee Harris in the second round.

We may need Linebackers next year but we should be able to address that in the second round. Micah Parsons (6-3, 245 pounds) had 109 total tackles including 5 sacks last season for Penn State. Maybe Dylan Moses from Alabama.

Way to early to speculate but what I do know is that we are close real close. With some players we have getting better and some we drafted living up to there hipe we will see a playoff team sooner than later
 
D

delpiero1192

Rookie
Joined
Mar 18, 2006
Messages
37
Reaction score
11
You might not want to hear this, but the picks we don’t hit on with Oline this year will definitely be Oline until we fill those needs for the long term.
Tua’s health is clearly this team’s priority.

Upgrades at LB,, DE, and WR. I’ve heard the WR class may be as good if not better in 2021. That’s when we revamp the offence for Tua.
QB to develop as a backup if Rosen is gone. Cheaper than paying a vet for cap space to be active in free agency next season.
 
adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
392
Reaction score
67
Age
54
Location
modesto,calif
delpiero1192 said:
You might not want to hear this, but the picks we don’t hit on with Oline this year will definitely be Oline until we fill those needs for the long term.
Tua’s health is clearly this team’s priority.

Upgrades at LB,, DE, and WR. I’ve heard the WR class may be as good if not better in 2021. That’s when we revamp the offence for Tua.
QB to develop as a backup if Rosen is gone. Cheaper than paying a vet for cap space to be active in free agency next season.
Click to expand...
ya i dont think this rebuild wants to pay Vet salaries at certain positions
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,197
Reaction score
7,246
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
This is a completely legit question.

I’ll be very honest emotionally rather than analytically. I believe we will know what this team needs in January, after it makes the playoffs as the 7 seed and causes a **** ton of problems.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,664
Reaction score
3,118
Miami needs some high impact players.

Tua is a great start.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,182
Reaction score
3,052
Offensively I would like to add either Travis Ettienne or CJ Vardel to the backfield, Leatherwood at tackle and Rashod Bateman and Kadarius Toney at receiver.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,673
Reaction score
1,714
How about we just get through preseason healthy and HOPEFULLY 5 lineman who took their spots by their play.

My lord. The current rookies haven't even put on a Phin helmet yet and you people are already talking about next year.
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,164
Reaction score
964
I would like another good lineman or two, and upgrade the safety position. I think we are solid at wr. there will be some speedsters with skill in next years draft. don't understand why everyone thinks our wr corp isn't very good. we have some darn good ones esp if Williams is 100%. would like a backer that is a 3 down guy as well. we went so heavy with the dline this year that I think we would only take one next year if they were a generational talent
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,164
Reaction score
964
illscriptures said:
This front office is not good at identifying good offensive lineman.
Click to expand...
i agree about Jackson, but the kid is 20 years old with potential. guy is a freak. but we took him too high. but hunt is a monster man. we hit a homerun with him imo
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,516
Reaction score
17,952
Location
Georgia
Assuming the OL can at least be middle of the pack with the pieces already in place and assuming we didn't just draft a bunch of bust and that most of our acquisition can at least be good/decent. I would say an elite pass rusher, a good all around HB like a Brian Westbrook, a LB who is good vs the run and the pass, and another weapon for Tua in the passing game wether it be another TE or WR.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,268
Reaction score
40,664
Location
Kissimmee,FL
delpiero1192 said:
You might not want to hear this, but the picks we don’t hit on with Oline this year will definitely be Oline until we fill those needs for the long term.
Tua’s health is clearly this team’s priority.

Upgrades at LB,, DE, and WR. I’ve heard the WR class may be as good if not better in 2021. That’s when we revamp the offence for Tua.
QB to develop as a backup if Rosen is gone. Cheaper than paying a vet for cap space to be active in free agency next season.
Click to expand...
Did you get your name here from the former Italian super star?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom