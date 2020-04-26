Final Pieces next year to a championship caliber team..? Draft and Free Agency.

So the 2020 Draft and free agency are in the books. Just a few more pieces to the puzzle that is a championship team. Vegas has us at 6 wins, 4 other teams with a worse record. Jacksonville, Washington, Cincinnati and Carolina. Say we pick at 5, prime spot for Ja'marr Chase who won the Biletnikoff award this year would be a perfect fit for us. Miami didn't draft a wide receiver to help DeVante Parker and Preston Williams this year in the draft. This makes Chase a must-have playmaker in 2021. Chase (6-1, 200 pounds) reeled off 1,780 yards and 20 TDs on only 84 catches with Burrow during the Tigers' national championship season. He would be a great pairing with Tua Tagovailoa at 5. Then we add Running back depth with our second first round pick from Houston and select Travis Etienne or Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard (6-1, 207 pounds) is a good early-down option. Hubbard chose to return to school after posting 2,094 rushing yards and 21 TDs. Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) is returning to school to build on his 2,046 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns as a open-field home-run hitter.



If we still did'nt get any production or progress from our edge rushers we could take one with the Houston pick in the first round, say Gregory Rousseau from Miami. Rousseau (6-6, 260 pounds) ripped through offensive lines for 15.5 sacks last season. Then we could take say Najee Harris in the second round.



We may need Linebackers next year but we should be able to address that in the second round. Micah Parsons (6-3, 245 pounds) had 109 total tackles including 5 sacks last season for Penn State. Maybe Dylan Moses from Alabama.



Way to early to speculate but what I do know is that we are close real close. With some players we have getting better and some we drafted living up to there hipe we will see a playoff team sooner than later