 Finally here! Draft never goes as planned | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finally here! Draft never goes as planned

MT DOLPHINS

MT DOLPHINS

Rookie
Joined
Mar 20, 2005
Messages
94
Reaction score
106
It takes a few picks and players start to drop and fall down the line. Im just glad its here and we can stop guessing!

My Tacos and wings are ready with some cold beers. Just Bring it on already!

My prediction in the first round is...... OL at 6...... then Linebacker at 18.

It's never what we expect we did it for Tua and look what happened.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,775
Reaction score
16,919
MT DOLPHINS said:
It takes a few picks and players start to drop and fall down the line. Im just glad its here and we can stop guessing!

My Tacos and wings are ready with some cold beers. Just Bring it on already!

My prediction in the first round is...... OL at 6...... then Linebacker at 18.

It's never what we expect we did it for Tua and look what happened.
Click to expand...
we are doing beef nachos tonight, and tacos on saturday.

tomorrow night is undetermined.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,991
Reaction score
58,023
Location
Kissimmee,FL
MT DOLPHINS said:
It takes a few picks and players start to drop and fall down the line. Im just glad its here and we can stop guessing!

My Tacos and wings are ready with some cold beers. Just Bring it on already!

My prediction in the first round is...... OL at 6...... then Linebacker at 18.

It's never what we expect we did it for Tua and look what happened.
Click to expand...
if they do that then we deserve to miss the playoffs again
 
Finsup_germany

Finsup_germany

Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2021
Messages
28
Reaction score
66
Age
50
Location
Germany-Schleswig Holstein
Bcs draftnight Start at 2 am for me, i go sleep at 7pm,at same time like my 2year old baby girl, and Set alarm at 1am. Then i Start nfl Network on my tablet and wait on 1.45 when german TV Start draft Broadcast. No beers or food, maybe some pringles and diet Coke.
Still hope on WR #1a and RB on #1b.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom