Fins draft Navy WR Malcolm Perry in 7th round

Not any more. There was a rescent decision that allows military athletes to play right away
What's the deal with the military players, do they sometimes still have to serve in the military before they go to the NFL? Or did I imagine that?
In navy’s style of offense the QB is the do everything guy in both the pass and run game. He always made the correct read for the option game and was extremely slippery/fast. Not saying he’s going to be Adrian Peterson but I think he’ll do some wonders for the offense.I have never seen him play, but I must say he sounds very exciting for a 7th round pick
Weird when you consider he went so long after a long snapper
Tiny compared to Taysom Hill.As a Navy fan I loved watching this guy. The navy changed their rules so he’s eligible to ply right away. Could be a Taysom Hill type. Very athletic/talented.