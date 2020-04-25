Fins draft Navy WR Malcolm Perry in 7th round

What's the deal with the military players, do they sometimes still have to serve in the military before they go to the NFL? Or did I imagine that?
 
Dude got skills. Great value for a 7th round pick. Really can see him in some trick plays this year
 
I have never seen him play, but I must say he sounds very exciting for a 7th round pick

Weird when you consider he went so long after a long snapper
 
In navy’s style of offense the QB is the do everything guy in both the pass and run game. He always made the correct read for the option game and was extremely slippery/fast. Not saying he’s going to be Adrian Peterson but I think he’ll do some wonders for the offense.
 
Tiny compared to Taysom Hill.

I'd think he's a longshot to make the team with the other WRs we have.
 
Might be useful in certain packages. Triple option or the power-I would be fun to roll out, like the wildcat was.
 
