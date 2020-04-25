Fins draft Navy WR Malcolm Perry in 7th round

uk_dolfan said: I have never seen him play, but I must say he sounds very exciting for a 7th round pick



Weird when you consider he went so long after a long snapper

In navy’s style of offense the QB is the do everything guy in both the pass and run game. He always made the correct read for the option game and was extremely slippery/fast. Not saying he’s going to be Adrian Peterson but I think he’ll do some wonders for the offense.