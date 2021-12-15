Fire Lemuel Jeanpierre NOW

Look at clips of this morons interview.



The Dolphins can take some solace in their offensive line taking a step up from deplorable to somewhat-better-than-embarrassing in recent weeks.

At times, they’ve even been competent during this five-game win streak, especially the past three games — a stretch in which Miami has yielded four sacks, which is partly a byproduct of Tua Tagovailoa’s acumen in avoiding sacks.

But offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, while acknowledging progress, is measured in assessing his group.

Asked if left tackle Liam Eichenberg is performing at a competent level, Jeanpierre said: “At this point, I would need to know the definition.”



