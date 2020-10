These threads are hilarious. They assume that Tua wouldn't come in and have growing pains? Maybe Fitz is making some mistakes, but we can't say for sure that Tua wouldn't make as many / more.Now, if you're of the opinion that Tua should come in to get the growing pains over sooner, rather than later, that's one thing.But to say Fitz is holding us back ...Do we give credit at all for the good, or just point out the bad? I think we've about 4th most points in AFC. Behind a line that's very, very new, with a 7th round running back fresh as a starter, wideouts banged up / coming back from injury ...Hell no. Just point out the mistakes and say with complete confidence that a rookie would be better.