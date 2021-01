"A lot of attention gets paid to Tua, but I thought he made a lot of improvement over the course of the season," Flores said, not unreasonably. "I'm excited about the future with him. He's a young player, talented player, bounced back from the hip. I think this is a big offseason for him. That Year 1 to Year 2 jump will be important like it is for all rookies." The Dolphins selecting another quarterback at No. 3 overall with the Texans' pick will be a popular offseason meme, but it's not going to happen. This is the same Dolphins brain trust that selected Tagovailoa, and the Twitter complaints about his play never quite matched reality. The Dolphins have two great non-quarterback options at No. 3, either landing a premium talent or trading down and accumulating more picks as they get close to completing their rebuild.