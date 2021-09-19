 Flores Can't Figure Out Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores Can't Figure Out Buffalo

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,571
Reaction score
15,211
Location
Columbus, OH
Lost the last 2 games to Buffalo by a combined score of 91-26. To make the playoffs you get blasted by 30, in the home opener to get a 2 game lead for the division and you get drubbed and shutout by 35. And a lot of these games Buffalo is getting out to huge leads before Miami even knows what hit them. Teams need to build their team to beat the top teams in your division, and Miami still too weak in the trenches to contend with them. Miami is 9-4 last 13 games vs the Jets and Patriots, 1-6 vs Buffalo over that same time.

Today was easily one of the worst coached games by Flores since he took over. He has to find out a way to do better vs Buffalo.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,805
Reaction score
1,296
Location
Earth
Agreed. This team is not built to beat Buffalo, Pittsburgh, KC, and NE.
They are strong in the trenches.
I dont know the answer why our linemen play soft.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,571
Reaction score
15,211
Location
Columbus, OH
LANGER72 said:
Agreed. This team is not built to beat Buffalo, Pittsburgh, KC, and NE.
They are strong in the trenches.
I dont know the answer why our linemen play soft.
Click to expand...
I haven't liked jesse davis for a while now. I've said before the season Davis protecting Tua's blindside makes me....to take one from Joe Philbin here....queasy. Austin Jackson has regressed big time. Last year the OL was way better than 2018, but have been slowly getting worse since the 2nd half of last season.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,897
Reaction score
2,629
Dolph N.Fan said:
Lost the last 2 games to Buffalo by a combined score of 91-26. To make the playoffs you get blasted by 30, in the home opener to get a 2 game lead for the division and you get drubbed and shutout by 35. And a lot of these games Buffalo is getting out to huge leads before Miami even knows what hit them. Teams need to build their team to beat the top teams in your division, and Miami still too weak in the trenches to contend with them. Miami is 9-4 last 13 games vs the Jets and Patriots, 1-6 vs Buffalo over that same time.

Today was easily one of the worst coached games by Flores since he took over. He has to find out a way to do better vs Buffalo.
Click to expand...
This is true. And I’m an unwavering supporter of Flores.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,866
Reaction score
4,759
Granted, we had our *** handed to us in all phases but the players shot themselves in the foot first and foremost. Missed passes, drops both on offense and defense, penalties etc. it could have easily been 14-14 at half but nobody could make a play. X could have had 2 more int’s, waddle had drops, oline, all of them sucked and the list goes on.

Josh Had a 75 rating, we beat ourselves, unacceptable and they are in our heads. We have to correct that otherwise it’s going to be a long decade. My biggest concern now is a number one, I’m beginning to think he cannot stay healthy and I really want him to work out but I’m starting to think otherwise which makes me really on edge.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,942
Reaction score
4,877
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
I'm convinced that Flores runs a scheme that preys upon weaker QB's with poor awareness but is not the guy to stand up the good offenses in this league. And that is where a defensive-minded coach is supposed to make his money.

I'm not saying that Rex Ryan was a good HC or anything, but every now and then that guy could embarrass the best out there. And look at teams like the Giants, whose defense shut down one of the best offenses there has ever been in the SB two different times.

It's always nice to see the team take care of what they should and beat up on vulnerable opposing offenses, but you don't get anywhere in this league if you can't beat good opponents. It's a recipe for mediocrity.

Under Flores, without Fitzpatrick in there the offense has almost always played at a subsistence level at best. The defense beats up on bad opponents and never sets the tone of the game versus good ones. What's there that's going to enable our longterm success?
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,897
Reaction score
2,629
The lack of adjustments in our blocking schemes was malpractice. How many freaking times did they blitz DB’s off the edge and we stubbornly would not account for it? Normally you see one of those, and the coaches at the NFL level adjust for it immediately. The Bills had to be giggling that we didn’t address it.
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

Mark my words, I'll get mine
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,098
Reaction score
135
Location
Flagstaff, AZ
I trust in Flores to right this but please stop wasting time with "project" tackles. Schematically they need to switch it up but if Tua can get healthy soon I would make a trade for a top flight RT. The rest of the team can compete with anyone but when the Oline loses the trenches on every meaningful snap you might just need to replace a weak link or two. I saw the team fail in all aspects today but the offensive line is beyond bad right now and is the reason Tua got hurt and 2 weeks in a row Kindley has killed first downs by waddling downfield unnecessarily. It's week 2, so there's things that can be fixed but damn that was some terrible OL play.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,571
Reaction score
15,211
Location
Columbus, OH
Sirspud said:
I'm convinced that Flores runs a scheme that preys upon weaker QB's with poor awareness but is not the guy to stand up the good offenses in this league. And that is where a defensive-minded coach is supposed to make his money.

I'm not saying that Rex Ryan was a good HC or anything, but every now and then that guy could embarrass the best out there. And look at teams like the Giants, whose defense shut down one of the best offenses there has ever been in the SB two different times.

It's always nice to see the team take care of what they should and beat up on vulnerable opposing offenses, but you don't get anywhere in this league if you can't beat good opponents. It's a recipe for mediocrity.

Under Flores, without Fitzpatrick in there the offense has almost always played at a subsistence level at best. The defense beats up on bad opponents and never sets the tone of the game versus good ones. What's there that's going to enable our longterm success?
Click to expand...
Other than Brady every so often, Miami is almost always losing to the top QBs, Rodgers, Brees, Mahomes, Wilson, Manning etc, it's usually because of like you said the schemes they use suck vs these kinds of QBs.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
42,284
Reaction score
8,328
Location
Northern Virginia
artdnj said:
Granted, we had our *** handed to us in all phases but the players shot themselves in the foot first and foremost. Missed passes, drops both on offense and defense, penalties etc. it could have easily been 14-14 at half but nobody could make a play. X could have had 2 more int’s, waddle had drops, oline, all of them sucked and the list goes on.

Josh Had a 75 rating, we beat ourselves, unacceptable and they are in our heads. We have to correct that otherwise it’s going to be a long decade. My biggest concern now is a number one, I’m beginning to think he cannot stay healthy and I really want him to work out but I’m starting to think otherwise which makes me really on edge.
Click to expand...
Long decade? It’s been a long eternity for all of us not 100.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
42,284
Reaction score
8,328
Location
Northern Virginia
Dolph N.Fan said:
Other than Brady every so often, Miami is almost always losing to the top QBs, Rodgers, Brees, Mahomes, Wilson, Manning etc, it's usually because of like you said the schemes they use suck vs these kinds of QBs.
Click to expand...
Agreed. And “those types of QBs” are the ones you play in the playoffs which is something Miami is allergic to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom