Flores Can't Figure Out Buffalo

Lost the last 2 games to Buffalo by a combined score of 91-26. To make the playoffs you get blasted by 30, in the home opener to get a 2 game lead for the division and you get drubbed and shutout by 35. And a lot of these games Buffalo is getting out to huge leads before Miami even knows what hit them. Teams need to build their team to beat the top teams in your division, and Miami still too weak in the trenches to contend with them. Miami is 9-4 last 13 games vs the Jets and Patriots, 1-6 vs Buffalo over that same time.
Today was easily one of the worst coached games by Flores since he took over. He has to find out a way to do better vs Buffalo.
