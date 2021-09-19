Flores Can't Figure Out Buffalo

I'm convinced that Flores runs a scheme that preys upon weaker QB's with poor awareness but is not the guy to stand up the good offenses in this league. And that is where a defensive-minded coach is supposed to make his money.



I'm not saying that Rex Ryan was a good HC or anything, but every now and then that guy could embarrass the best out there. And look at teams like the Giants, whose defense shut down one of the best offenses there has ever been in the SB two different times.



It's always nice to see the team take care of what they should and beat up on vulnerable opposing offenses, but you don't get anywhere in this league if you can't beat good opponents. It's a recipe for mediocrity.



Under Flores, without Fitzpatrick in there the offense has almost always played at a subsistence level at best. The defense beats up on bad opponents and never sets the tone of the game versus good ones. What's there that's going to enable our longterm success?