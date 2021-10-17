Flores had me fooled

Marino2.0 said: Fitz was a 15 year vet and Harvard grad who functioned as a coach on the field. We were never going to win big with him at QB, but he could at least run the offense to competence.



On defense, we won with a lot of smoke and mirrors and 0 blitzes. We also got very lucky on turnovers.



Some of y’all act like we went to the Super Bowl last year. We were a lucky 10-6 and missed the playoffs. We were a handful of plays away from being 6-10. Click to expand...

I mean, turnovers or not, the defense looked really good last year. We were very good scoring defense and the number one 3rd down defense. We were also one of if the the least penalized teams in the league. We won 10 games and I think most of us were sure this thing was headed in the right direction.But obviously, that turned out not to be the case. I will point out that there is too much turnover every year, not just players but coaches. Take the defense. The defensive line Coach Marion Hobby left. He was replaced by the outside linebackers coach and the Outside linebackers coach was replaced by the assistant defensive line coach.This was also switched from the previous year all the way up to the defensive coordinator.We lost Van Noi which was a head scratcher as he was a captain and a leader on Defense as well as Shaq Lawson, and Bobby McCain who used to get the DB’s in the right places. These guys don’t seem to have been replaced with equal or better players.Flores seems like he’s a hard guy to work for, stubborn, and to eager to tear down things that maybe don’t need to be torn down or replaced?