Flores had me fooled

tggeorge
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 19, 2011
- Messages
- 152
- Reaction score
- 32
Last year, I thought we had our man for head coach for the foreseeable future. Can't believe he's fallen out of favor with me so quickly but I've seen enough.
Wasted TOs by way of terrible challenges, terrible play calls by way of the offense, no awareness at the end of the game and going for it/not going for it in strange spots. Brandon Jones learned a tough lesson with 1 second left but his coach should have made that entire huddle aware of that possible scenario but clearly left his guys hanging.
Was last year's false results a product of Fitz been an energetic, fighter than pushed these guys further than they should have gone? I'm thinking so as it clearly wasn't a product of coach Flo as I thought it was.
Basically Fitz in the jordan of the NFL haha but seriously loved the man!
Wasted TOs by way of terrible challenges, terrible play calls by way of the offense, no awareness at the end of the game and going for it/not going for it in strange spots. Brandon Jones learned a tough lesson with 1 second left but his coach should have made that entire huddle aware of that possible scenario but clearly left his guys hanging.
Was last year's false results a product of Fitz been an energetic, fighter than pushed these guys further than they should have gone? I'm thinking so as it clearly wasn't a product of coach Flo as I thought it was.
Basically Fitz in the jordan of the NFL haha but seriously loved the man!