Flores had me fooled

Last year, I thought we had our man for head coach for the foreseeable future. Can't believe he's fallen out of favor with me so quickly but I've seen enough.

Wasted TOs by way of terrible challenges, terrible play calls by way of the offense, no awareness at the end of the game and going for it/not going for it in strange spots. Brandon Jones learned a tough lesson with 1 second left but his coach should have made that entire huddle aware of that possible scenario but clearly left his guys hanging.

Was last year's false results a product of Fitz been an energetic, fighter than pushed these guys further than they should have gone? I'm thinking so as it clearly wasn't a product of coach Flo as I thought it was.

Basically Fitz in the jordan of the NFL haha but seriously loved the man!
 
Fitz was a 15 year vet and Harvard grad who functioned as a coach on the field. We were never going to win big with him at QB, but he could at least run the offense to competence.

On defense, we won with a lot of smoke and mirrors and 0 blitzes. We also got very lucky on turnovers.

Some of y’all act like we went to the Super Bowl last year. We were a lucky 10-6 and missed the playoffs. We were a handful of plays away from being 6-10.
 
Fitz was a 15 year vet and Harvard grad who functioned as a coach on the field. We were never going to win big with him at QB, but he could at least run the offense to competence.

On defense, we won with a lot of smoke and mirrors and 0 blitzes. We also got very lucky on turnovers.

Some of y’all act like we went to the Super Bowl last year. We were a lucky 10-6 and missed the playoffs. We were a handful of plays away from being 6-10.
Oh I am now aware. This is me saying if you saw that last year than you were right I was wrong. I legitimately thought I was seeing a foundation being laid last year but unfortunately I was mistaken. This is my, damn I was wrong post, hence the being fooled in the title. Just so badly wanted to believe I had good football to watch in my future but this is a trainwreck.
 
Oh I am now aware. This is me saying if you saw that last year than you were right I was wrong. I legitimately thought I was seeing a foundation being laid last year but unfortunately I was mistaken. This is my, damn I was wrong post, hence the being fooled in the title. Just so badly wanted to believe I had good football to watch in my future but this is a trainwreck.
Oh I was right there with you. Aside from hating the Gailey hire and thinking he was doing a poor job of managing Tua (which I blamed on him being overly loyal/trusting of Fitz), I didn’t even start having serious doubts until the whole co-OC thing. Very disappointing. But now I see that the writing was on the wall.
 
Flores had poor game management last year as well. He had Fitz to bail him out. His decision making in alot of areas has always been bad.
He can be a good assistant coach somewhere.
 
I’ve hated our first 4-5 games under Flo every year. It gets old starting 0-4, 1-4, 1-5. But he turned last year around and made us all believe. But hindsight shows it’s was smoke and mirrors all year. Easy schedule. Turnovers in lots of key spots. Miracle plays like Fitz decapitation. We still gave up a lot of yards. But we held to FG’s.

This year he has been absolutely exposed. 3rd down defense bottom of the league. Giving up 30 to everyone. Getting blown out multiple times already. A shut out. Multi-OC system. Penalties way up. This season is over. We need a HC and staff that can come in and get on the same page with Tua and make us an actual fun offense. Flo will never do it and if he can’t field a defense what good is he?
 
Fitz was a 15 year vet and Harvard grad who functioned as a coach on the field. We were never going to win big with him at QB, but he could at least run the offense to competence.

On defense, we won with a lot of smoke and mirrors and 0 blitzes. We also got very lucky on turnovers.

Some of y’all act like we went to the Super Bowl last year. We were a lucky 10-6 and missed the playoffs. We were a handful of plays away from being 6-10.
I mean, turnovers or not, the defense looked really good last year. We were very good scoring defense and the number one 3rd down defense. We were also one of if the the least penalized teams in the league. We won 10 games and I think most of us were sure this thing was headed in the right direction.

But obviously, that turned out not to be the case. I will point out that there is too much turnover every year, not just players but coaches. Take the defense. The defensive line Coach Marion Hobby left. He was replaced by the outside linebackers coach and the Outside linebackers coach was replaced by the assistant defensive line coach.

This was also switched from the previous year all the way up to the defensive coordinator.

We lost Van Noi which was a head scratcher as he was a captain and a leader on Defense as well as Shaq Lawson, and Bobby McCain who used to get the DB’s in the right places. These guys don’t seem to have been replaced with equal or better players.

Flores seems like he’s a hard guy to work for, stubborn, and to eager to tear down things that maybe don’t need to be torn down or replaced?
 
I can't say I was fooled. Fake tough guy from the start, messing with players for no reason, driving out anyone who could challenge his "authoritah!".

The challenges today were the perfect Gasian example. Those challenges felt a lot more like he did so after the game he'd have an excuse (I challenged those plays that were NEVER going to be overturned, It's not MY fault! Blame the refs!) more than challenging them actually believing they'd be overturned.
 
Great guy, has some HC qualities, but the bottom line is, he is not ready for HC duties.

When you can't assemble a competent staff, you aren't ready to be a Head Coach. He has a lot of newbies on that staff, and that's led to a lot of bad calls on the field and behind the scenes personnel wise.

Do we stick with him and let him grow into the job? Or do we keep shuffling coaches every 3 years?
 
Do we stick with him and let him grow into the job? Or do we keep shuffling coaches every 3 years?
Million dollar question. What do we do? So much of this team needs fixed. His assistants have to go. Grier maybe, too. Was what Flores did the last two yrs turning a terrible situation around, as quick as he did and as aggressively as he did just smoke and mirrors? Maybe it was.
 
Luck was a part of last year's results, but the Phins were also a better team last year. Right now we're gaining 50 less yards per game and giving up 50 more yards per game, than we did last year. We're also committing far more penalties and mental errors. I still don't understand exactly where things went so wrong, but at this point it doesn't matter. When you're getting embarrassed, ending historic losing streaks for an opponent, and mismanaging your talent, it's time to move on.
 
