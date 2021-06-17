Flores quotes on Dieter







Something / someone to discuss besides the usual



I think Dieter is our back up center this year, and probably next best interior OL back up besides maybe Davis or we’ll see how Fluker does



I was pretty down in dieter after his rookie year but when he was thrust into action last year he held his own somewhat. I feel like I remember the first couple snaps he got rocked back a little (whatever game he came in, can’t recall) but settled in after that.



Im fairly confident he makes the team