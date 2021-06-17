 Flores quotes on Dieter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores quotes on Dieter

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,291
Reaction score
9,706
Location
NE, Indiana



Something / someone to discuss besides the usual

I think Dieter is our back up center this year, and probably next best interior OL back up besides maybe Davis or we’ll see how Fluker does

I was pretty down in dieter after his rookie year but when he was thrust into action last year he held his own somewhat. I feel like I remember the first couple snaps he got rocked back a little (whatever game he came in, can’t recall) but settled in after that.

Im fairly confident he makes the team
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,070
Reaction score
6,914
The word "some" jumped out at me when he said, "He is tough and has some of the qualities we're looking for..."
 
J

jazz015

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,923
Reaction score
1,775
SCOTTY said:
I liked the Dieter pick. I knew it would take some developing time but I think we are going to see the fruits of our labor with him.
Click to expand...
Amazing what happens if coaches actually coach. It's a bigger problem in the league then people realize
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom