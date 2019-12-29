Go for the jugular...

The Fins arent very likely to play for draft position next time around, with all the assets and cap space they have. And I havent started talking about coahing yet, which has been nothing short of impressive in the 2nd half of the season. With that in mind, unless Grier is completely inept at finding talent, the Fins floor next season is most probably the same as it has been for the las 2 decades.... 7-9.



It doesnt have to be, they just need to focus on one area and be consistent with it. Build a solid passing environement, and double down. I say double down as in, you are not going to be ****ed because of an injury, you are not going to be ****ed by a holding penalty. Just write "this off-season is about building a solid passing environement" on the walls. Tell it to you scouts, your GM, everyone!



Build a solid passing environement, and the playoffs arent out of the question.



The assets are there to build a great offense right next season if they play their cards right. If they decide to splatter those asset all over the place for overall incremental small gains, then it'll be just same old same old.



Parley that good coaching staff with a weapon, dont try and merely provide it with a shield for once. Just go for it!