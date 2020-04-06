Go on record, who do you THINK we will draft?

who's it gonna be?

  • Total voters
    26
  • This poll will close: .
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,786
Reaction score
5,060
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
Just a fun thing here to see what people think. There are plenty of posters on here that just read and observe, and many outspoken who think we WILL draft: Tua, Herbert, no one, etc.. whatever your opinion is; cast your vote of who you think the Dolphins will draft as far as a QB goes this year. Maybe post why you think they will / what you want if it differs?
 
S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,332
Reaction score
365
grier likes picking the type of players he feels he missed out on like all the WI lbers after missing on watt. im sure he regrets passing on lamar.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,145
Reaction score
16,511
Location
Georgia
My gut tells me Herbert but lately my gut has been full of beer and slim Jims so I'm not sure how reliable it is.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
321
Reaction score
606
Age
30
Location
New York
IMO we draft Tua. I think Herbert is our plan B if a team trades up with Detroit or the Giants and we don’t want to beat their offer and said team drafts Tua before we can. If Tua sits behind Fitzpatrick next year it will be around 20 months since his injury during the 2021 training camp/preseason. With a full year of NFL strength and conditioning under his belt, and little to no wear and tear on his body, I am a lot less worried about his health moving forward.
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
3,315
Reaction score
1,254
I believe they will trade down and then draft Love or another QB that isn't even on the radar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom