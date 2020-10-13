Godchaux - Maybe done for the year

illscriptures

illscriptures

Lol. What run D? Our run defense is abysmal and can only get better.

I hope this is the last we see of him in a Dolphins uniform. Seems like a great guy but not a great talent. He is definitely not worth the money he would get in the open market. It is time we see what the other guys at the position have in them.
 
Ikema

Ikema

Biceps injuries are a PED red flag.... Still this stings. Perhaps we think draft compensation and improve position the position with a young buck.
 
bane

bane

How many players have we lost for the year this year? Godchaux, Biegel,? Anyone else? I know Jackson is out for a while.
 
M

moley6969

could be benito jones time ,call up from p squad !?
but it will deffo be more raekown davis , who needs to step up his play
and i guess we may go hunting other teams p squad for DT/NT ,
 
13marino13

13marino13

Biegel is the only one that currently sits on the IR and will miss the season, seems Godchaux is also headed there. The others are expected back.
 
spiketex

spiketex

This is bad news. However, we still have Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis. Sieler has consistently exceeded expectations and I have zero problem in giving him some more playing time. It's also the opportunity to see what Raekwon can do. I know that many on here have dismissed him as a dud, but he's only just started his NFL career. Let's see what the big boy can do. Huge opportunity to step up.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

FloCo has built the next up mentality already. I think we see continued improvement even with losing him.
 
